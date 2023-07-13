New ‘Sister Wives’ trailer teases the ‘explosive fight’ that ended Janelle and Kody Brown’s marriage

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

If you thought Season 17 of "Sister Wives" was explosive for the state of star Kody Brown's marriages, just wait until you see what the Brown family has in store for Season 18.

The reality series is returning to TLC on Aug. 20, and a new trailer promises a drama-filled season ahead.

It’s been six months since Kody and Janelle Brown announced that they were separating, and Season 18 will shine a light on their marital woes, as well as the dissolution of their family unit.

In the trailer, Janelle Brown debates whether or not her plural marriage is working.

“Do you really still want to have a plural family? Sometimes I can’t tell,” she says to Kody Brown.

While meeting with Christine Brown, Janelle Brown says, “I’m growing and I need something different, like I don’t want to be married anymore.”

According to a press release for the upcoming season, the couple's relationship troubles will all come to a head in an "explosive fight" that results in her kicking him out of their shared home.

The trailer shows a sliver of the arguments to come when Kody Brown poses the following question to Janelle Brown: "What partnership do we have?"

Janelle Brown fires back with the following response: "This is not only me, Kody. Don't you dare point your finger at me."

During the same encounter, the father of 18 tells his wife she has made the same "excuse forever." She vehemently responds, "Shut your f------ mouth and let me talk to you for a minute."

An incensed Kody Brown repeatedly says "No" and walks away.

"You stay and talk!" Janelle Brown replies and grabs him, but he's already on his way out the door and says, "I'm done listening to you."

"OK, so we're done?" she replies.

"Goodbye," he says.

She ends the conversation by saying, "F--- you."

Meanwhile, Janelle Brown's children seem to be on her side as Garrison Brown addresses his father's alleged favoritism towards his wife Robyn Brown.

"You know what, Robyn? Have him! We're all grown adults that don't need a father figure anymore," he says.

Season 18 premieres on Aug. 20. TLC

According to a press release, Robyn Brown is “the only wife secure in her marriage yet devastated that her original dream of a big, happy polygamist family is falling apart.”

In the trailer, she laments what Kody Brown’s fractured relationships mean for her future.

“I wanted to sit on a porch with my sister wives, with our kids and our grandkids,” she says through tears.

Last season, Christine and Kody Brown broke up after nearly 26 years of marriage.

This season will show the newly single mother of six "learning to love who she is on her own by planning trips and celebrations along the way." In April, she revealed that she and her boyfriend of several months, David Woolley, got engaged. She is in the process of planning her wedding.

In the trailer, Kody Brown reflects on his strained marriages.

"I’m in this bad place with Janelle and Christine is gone. I don't even know what to do with Meri," he says.

Kody Brown with three of his wives early on in their plural marriage. TLC

In January, Meri and Kody Brown announced that they had decided to "permanently terminate" their marriage. In the upcoming season, presumably filmed before this announcement, Meri Brown says she still wants to work on their relationship.

"I don’t want you to think that I'm walking away, cause sorry, I still have hope," she says.

However, her estranged husband doesn't feel the same way.

"In my head, I'm really wondering why she lives in Flagstaff," he says in a confessional interview.

According to a a press release, Meri Brown "is steadily coming to realize that Kody isn’t going to have the change of heart she has been waiting for and makes a life-changing decision."

Kody Brown ponders on the state of his plural marriage, saying, "I worked so hard to do what was right and when you lose that, well, I should just be the devil I think I am now."