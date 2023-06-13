Kody Brown's daughter says 'women wanting her dad' was a 'serious problem' growing up

Kody Brown had four wives at one point, but one of his daughters says the reality star had even more women vying for his attention when he rose to fame on TLC's hit show "Sister Wives."

Gwendlyn Brown, the daughter of Kody Brown and his ex-wife Christine Brown, revealed that many women were interested in dating her father while she was growing up. Christine Brown recently announced her engagement to David Woolley.

“That was a serious problem with women just wanting my dad,” she says in video posted to her YouTube channel.

The 21-year-old has been watching old episodes of "Sister Wives" and providing commentary on YouTube. While recapping Season Two Episode One, she came across a scene where Kody Brown and his four wives appeared on "The View."

During their interview, Joy Behar joked about the possibility of becoming the reality star's fifth wife. The story reminded Gwendlyn Brown of a time when one of her teachers expressed interest in her father.

“I had a teacher at one point, I had to switch classes because she was so creepy about it. Garrison (Brown, son of Janelle and Kody Brown) had her longer. She was weird — so weird. I could tell you stories about her," she said.

This revelation is the latest from her YouTube series, where she stories and opinions about her upbringing in a reality TV famous polygamous family.

Gwendlyn Brown said watching Season 17, which chronicled her parents' divorce, impacted her perception of her dad. “When I watch the episodes, I do tend to dislike him a little bit,” she said.

She also addressed in a Season 17 recap where her relationship with her father stands now.

“We had our differences in the past, but we’re getting better and since we’re not around each other as much, we can’t really be angry with each other as much,” she said.