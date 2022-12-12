Janelle Brown shares some huge news about her marriage to Kody Brown in an upcoming "Sister Wives" special.

After wrapping up Season 17 on Dec. 11, the stars of the TLC reality series are back for several "Sister Wives: One on One" specials, which will air over the course of the next few weeks.

In a trailer for the in-depth discussions, Janelle reveals that she and Kody have separated, following fan speculation. Before she drops the news, however, Kody shares his own take on the matter.

“Janelle has made it pretty clear to me that she’s enjoying her life without me," he says.

Janelle, who recently celebrated Thanksgiving without Kody, then elaborates on the situation while chatting with host Sukanya Krishnan.

“I think if we both really sat down, we’d look at each other and say ‘Really?’ We’ve been separated for several months,” she says in the clip.

A visibly surprised Krishnan asks Kody separately to confirm Janelle's news.

“Yes, we are separated,” he says.

Christine, who divorced Kody in 2021, also offers her perspective.

"For Janelle, I think that she's frustrated and she's so hurt. And that man that she was married to, she realizes that he's totally different. But she’s different too," she explains.

In the two-minute trailer, Krishnan addresses several other hot topics from Season 17 with Kody, Christine, Janelle, Robyn and Meri. The topic of favoritism comes up Krishnan asks Kody if Robyn is the favorite wife, an assertion that Christine made earlier in the season.

"You know, that's the most unfair question," Kody replies.

Christine and Kody's divorce has been the major theme of the recent "Sister Wives" season, and one memorable moment occurred when Robyn asked Christine if she wanted space when she moved to Utah or if she wanted to work on their relationship.

In the trailer for the One-on-One special, Robyn says it was "really really hard" to hear that Christine needed space.

Christine talks about finding her strength in the clip, saying, “You can put me down as much as you want after a while. But then when I hit my wall, I’m done.”

Kody laments the end of his marriage with Christine at point, explaining what was going on in his mind as they were breaking up.

“‘Stop groveling.’ That was where I was. ‘Stop groveling.' Christine’s never gonna love ya,’” he says.

Robyn also talks about the strained marriages and recalls a moment where her sister wives “handed (Kody) to me and said, ‘We don’t want to spend time with him’ basically.”

When asked why he and his wives don't just talk openly about their issues, Kody replies, "Because the relationships aren't good. It's that simple."

The topic of Meri and Kody's relationship is also touched on. Meri, who been open about her desire to mend her marriage with Kody despite his indifference, is also asked if she knows that there was a moment in the past where Kody had thought about reconciling.

"I don't know what you're talking about," Meri replies.

The scene then shifts to Kody seemingly referencing his relationship with Meri.

"I was no longer angry with her for what I had gone through in my life with her," he says.

Krishnan then poses the following question to Robyn: "Do you think if Christine didn't object, that Meri and Kody would've gotten back together?"

She replies, "Yeah, cause when Kody says and thinks that type of stuff it usually happens."

Christine then appears in the next scene and says, "That's a lie. That's not me. I would never do that."

The first “Sister Wives: One on One” special airs on TLC on Dec. 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.