Janelle Brown spent some quality time with her family over the holidays. On Thanksgiving, the "Sister Wives" star posted a photo of her with her children, whom she shares with husband Kody Brown.

"Our Thanksgiving crowd. Grateful for family and friends," Janelle wrote in the caption. She also thanked her son Logan Brown and his wife Michelle Petty, who married earlier this year, for hosting the festivities.

In the comments, fans were quick to point out who wasn't among the nine people and two dogs in the picture: Kody, Janelle's husband of 29 years. Kody was also not in the photos Janelle posted from their son Logan's wedding.

Janelle and Kody are in a plural marriage with three other women, though Christine Brown announced she was separating from Kody in 2019.

The latest season of "Sister Wives," airing currently on TLC, tracks Kody and Janelle's marital issues in the wake of Christine leaving the family and moving to Utah.

Janelle celebrating Thanksgiving away from Kody and his other wives’ houses in Flagstaff, Arizona, instead traveling to Las Vegas, where Logan and Petty built a house, per Instagram, is a sign, to fans, that she may be next to leave, affirming rumors.

The "Sister Wives" stars married in 1993. Janelle was Kody's second wife, joining his marriage with Meri Brown. Their families are further intertwined: Janelle’s late mother Sheryl Usher married Kody’s late father William Winn Brown, also a polygamist; they are buried next to each other.

Recently, Janelle and Kody have spoken about their marital issues. In the most recent episode of "Sister Wives," airing Thanksgiving weekend, Kody said he felt Janelle doesn't "respect her."

Janelle, who has been living in an RV on their undeveloped land in Flagstaff, said she felt as if Kody was "using her" and her "buying power" to save Christine's house. She also said it was "typical Kody" for him to get upset about her hesitation to buy Christine's house: "Now all of a sudden, this is all my fault, it’s all my problem, and I’m somehow inconveniencing him. It’s astounding."

The episode prior, Kody describe his effort to get closer to his second wife.

“I’m begging Janelle for a closer relationship. It feels like she’s rejecting that and just choosing to have one with Christine,” he said.

As Kody pointed out, Christine and Janelle have affirmed their close relationship both on and off the show. Amid her transition out of the family and to Utah, Christine named Janelle as the only other wife she is “super close” to, saying she needs space from wives Meri and Robyn.

In a confessional interview in Season 17, Janelle empathized with Christine's decision. “She’s been about the family. She’s been about the kids. She needed more of a relationship with him. There’s a point where it just doesn’t work anymore. Why be miserable? Miserable for years," she said.