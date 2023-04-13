Christine Brown and her boyfriend David Woolley are taking their relationship to the next level: Marriage.

On April 13, the "Sister Wives" star announced that she's engaged to her beau. She revealed that Woolley asked her to marry him earlier this month in her home state of Utah.

“David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday (sic),” Brown told People exclusively. “I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it.”

Brown, 50, said she can't wait to see what the future has in store for their relationship.

“I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives,” she said.

Brown and TLC, the network that airs "Sister Wives," also shared the news on Instagram and on the TLC website, and posted two photos.

In the first, Brown rests her hand on her new fiancé's chest. The second photo shows a closer look at her engagement ring: It's a mixed metal band with a marquise diamond.

In a second Instagram post, Brown shared another candid photo where she rests her head on Woolley's chest.

"We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!" she captioned the post, adding the hashtags #engaged #newworld #soulmates #loveofmylife.

The mother of six, who was previously in a plural marriage with Kody Brown for nearly 26 years, first announced that she was in a new relationship in February. While she didn't share Woolley's name at the time, she did hint that things were going swimmingly.

She described her new man as "wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for.”

A week later, on Valentine's Day, Brown introduced her fans to Woolley, sharing a selfie on Instagram.

“I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath,” she captioned the post. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this."

From there, Brown continued to share snippets from her happy life with Woolley. A few days later, Brown shared a video of herself dancing with Woolley and captioned the post, “I love having someone to dance with me in the kitchen.” She even added the hashtags #finallyhappy, #loveofmylife and #thisismyyear.

Earlier this week, Brown posted several photos from a recent trip with Woolley and her youngest child, daughter Truely.

"Making memories and going through adventures have always been precious to me. I’ve been blessed enough with the ability and time to make these core memories with my kids. Adventuring with @david__woolley and Truely in California @unistudios this weekend has been wonderful," she captioned the post.

Brown's hashtag #MostlyABBA might hint at the wedding playlist.

Congrats, Christine and David!