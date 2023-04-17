'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown asks fans to help plan her Utah wedding

Christine Brown is celebrating her second chance at love.

The reality star, who announced her engagement to David Woolley last week, reflected on how sweet it is to be in love once again after breaking up with Kody Brown, her husband of nearly 26 years, in 2021.

“We don’t always get second chances in life, I’m blessed to have found mine. To have found my happily ever after. It’s time to plan a wedding!!!” she wrote on Instagram on Monday.

The 50-year-old shared several photos of herself in an ethereal white top. In the first, she shows off her engagement ring and stands in a doorway. Brown gets sassy in the second picture, placing one hand on her hip and holding her ring hand closer to the camera. In the last photo, the mother of six poses confidently in front of a scenic backdrop.

Brown looked beautiful in bridal white. @christine_brownsw via Instagram

Brown is clearly excited about her upcoming nuptials and enlisted her followers' help to start the planning process.

"I’m asking for any Utah locals for help, our wedding cake, flowers, more and most importantly my WEDDING DRESS. Please reach out and DM me your info if you’re a Utah Local designer, artist, or owner and can help me with my wedding," she wrote.

The bride-to-be ended her post with a sweet message for her fiancé.

"@david__woolley so excited to plan this blessed day with (you) by my side," she wrote and added several hashtags including #gettinghitched #blessedlife ##letsfindmyperfectdress and #secondchances.

The "Sister Wives" star first shared news of her engagement on April 13, saying Woolley asked her to marry him earlier that month.

“David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday (sic),” Brown told TLC. “I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it.”

On Instagram, the reality star shared two photos with her beau and showed off her gorgeous ring.

“We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!” she captioned the post, adding the hashtags #engaged #newworld #soulmates #loveofmylife.

The newly engaged couple first went public with their relationship on Instagram on Valentine's Day. They've shared several sweet PDA-filled posts since then and have even gone on several trips together.

After sharing her engagement news, Brown's former sister wife and close friend Janelle Brown congratulated her and commented, "“Hurray!!!” on her Instagram post.

Brown's daughter Gwendlyn, who is also currently engaged, also reacted to her mom's happy news in her Instagram story, writing, “We’re literally twinsies.”