3 breakups later, was ‘Sister Wives’ a success? Christine Brown says yes

Christine Brown says her life changed for the better when “Sister Wives” first premiered in 2010.

Before the world knew who Kody Brown and his four wives were (three, now ex-wives), the plural family was a lot less public with their arrangement.

"We couldn’t tell people who we were. We lived in fear. So I was such a different person," Christine recently told TODAY.com.

Since her divorce from Kody, Christine has returned to Utah and says she loves living close to more family. But Utah wasn't always such a safe haven.

Lehi, Utah police investigated the Brown family for possible violation of the state’s bigamy law after the reality series premiered. Ultimately, no charges were filed and the family relocated to Nevada in 2011 (and later moved to Arizona).

Before filming “Sister Wives,” Christine says her family "didn’t have a voice." Sharing their story on TV changed that.

"I am so grateful for the show, so grateful for plural marriage. I’m the strong goddess that I am today because of the show, because of plural marriage. And having a voice has been wonderful," she says.

Since she announced that she was leaving Kody in 2021, Christine has been showered with support from fans. She tells TODAY.com she is touched by the outpouring.

“It’s so overwhelming. I wish it for every woman going through a divorce or separation. I wish they would have the support system that I have because it’s been phenomenal. It’s been inspiring, it’s been humbling,” she says.

When she initially announced her separation from Kody, Christine wasn’t sure how people would respond. But she was pleasantly surprised by the public’s reaction.

“I’m so grateful, because you never know. People have seen our family for 12 years now, so I just didn’t know if I’d have people’s support or if I would have their hate. I didn’t know. But in the end I’m like, ‘Well, I’m just gonna live my best life and do what I need to do,’” she explains.

Christine has come a long way in her personal journey since the show premiered and spoke openly about how empowering her newfound independence felt in Season 17. Throughout the season, Kody and his four wives have questioned whether or not their plural marriage is working.

In a recent "Sister Wives: One on One" special, Janelle revealed that she and Kody are separated. Meri also announced that her marriage to Kody is over. That leaves Robyn as his one remaining wife.

So we were curious to know: Does Christine think that "Sister Wives" successfully portrayed a plural marriage?

“I think that we set out to show that we are real and we are human and we are doing the best we can." Christine Brown on the intention behind 'Sister Wives'

"I think that we set out to show that we are real and we are human and we are doing the best we can. I think it showed that," she says. "Did it show a functional plural family? Maybe for a while. Maybe not. Maybe it just showed that, hey, we’re just real. And we’re just people."

Christine says that's in line with their original intention with the show: To show people that plural families can live in society with everybody else. To her, "Sister Wives" has at least shown an authentic look at a plural marriage, with all its ups and downs.

"I think it’s a success for showing that we’re just people," she says.