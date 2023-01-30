‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown asks fans for advice about dating at 50

Christine Brown is both single and ready to mingle. But before she gets out there, she's soliciting some dating advice.

The "Sister Wives" star, 50, recently begun dating again after leaving Kody Brown, her husband of 26 years, in 2021. The former couple was part of a plural marriage and have six children together.

After so many years married, Brown seems both excited and nervous to date again, calling the process "awkward."

"I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Dating online is crazy! Any advice for dating at 50?!" the star wrote on Instagram over the weekend.

In her post, the mother of six shared several photos of herself posing in front of a mountain while donning an all black ensemble including a leather jacket.

The reality star's followers were eager to share their advice, sending tips in the comments section.

“Have a good sense of humor. And have a list of non negotiables,” one fan wrote. Another shared the following advice: “Don’t settle and don’t ignore the red flags!”

Brown’s followers encouraged her to have fun but also advised her to be careful about potential suitors’ intentions. One wrote, “Be careful that the guy isn’t trying to get his 15 minutes of fame.”

Some fans were eager for Brown to share her dating adventures. One commented, “Anyone else hoping that this become a reality show!”

In December, Brown spoke to TODAY.com about her dating journey in a Zoom interview. At the time, the reality star said she had gone on a few dates, but was in no rush to settle down.

“If there happens to be a love of my life, boom! Sign me up. Of course, I’d love a love of my life. That would be great. But probably not yet. My energy’s not quite right for that situation,” she said.

Brown said she's enjoying living near her family in Utah, where she moved after her divorce, and is wary of changing dynamics too quickly.

“I don’t want anything serious. I just want to have fun. I like my life too much to mess with any kind of a serious relationship. My life is wonderful, my routines are wonderful, I love it,” she said.

Despite her breakup with Kody, Brown will still continue to appear on "Sister Wives." Future episodes will likely chronicle Kody's breakup with his first wife, Meri, and his separation from his second wife, Janelle.

Kody and Janelle recently announced that they are separated during a "Sister Wives: One on One" special. Janelle revealed that she's been "really happy" since the split. Christine, speaking to TODAY.com, said that Janelle has been an "incredible friend" throughout this process.