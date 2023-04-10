'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown goes on 'epic' Disney trip with new boyfriend, daughter

Christine Brown and her boyfriend David Woolley seem to share a love for adventure.

The new couple just traveled to California for a trip with Brown's youngest child, 12-year-old Truely, and shared several photos of their "epic" experience.

In one of her posts, Brown posted a slideshow of four photos. The first picture shows the mother of six, her new beau and daughter posing together in front of the Universal Studios Hollywood globe.

The next few photos show the happy trio visiting the Wizarding World of Harry Potter section of the theme park. Truely donned a wizard robe for the occasion. In the last photo, the trio stopped by a local beach for some fun in the sun.

“Making memories and going through adventures have always been precious to me. I’ve been blessed enough with the ability and time to make these core memories with my kids," Brown captioned the post. "Adventuring with @david__woolley and Truely in California @unistudios this weekend has been wonderful."

Brown shared another post with more photos from the trip, including one of Truely making a funny face, another of her posing in front of a mural and a final snap of the trio indulging in some doughnuts.

"More EPIC experiences with some absolutely epic people," Brown captioned the post.

Woolley, while sharing several snapshots from the adventure, revealed that the road trip was a spur of the moment decision.

"I had so much fun in California with Christine and Truely. I love having someone to take spontaneous trips with," he captioned the post and added the hashtags #myqueen and #spontaneous.

The new couple, who went Instagram official on Valentine's Day, seem to share a love for travel and recently embarked on a local getaway in Utah last month.

"Life is short, why not take a wonderful weekend get away for some fun new adventures. I love having a partner to go on these fun new adventures with," Brown captioned an Instagram post in March. "We could not get enough of the gorgeous views. Utah is a beautiful place, there are so many secrets to explore."

In February, Brown gushed about her new relationship on Instagram and shared a video of herself dancing with Woolley.

“I love having someone to dance with me in the kitchen,” she captioned the post and added the hashtag #finallyhappy.

In 2021, the reality star announced that she and her husband of over 25 years, Kody Brown, were separating. Season 17 of their TLC reality show, "Sister Wives," highlighted their breakup.

Kody Brown is still married to his fourth wife, Robyn Brown. He recently separated from his second wife, Janelle Brown. In January, the reality star and his first wife, Meri Brown, announced that they had decided to "permanently terminate" their marriage.