Christine Brown and her fiancé David Woolley just took Janelle Brown on a wild adventure.

The former sister wives reunited in Christine's new home state of Utah over the weekend and went off-roading together in a RZR vehicle. Naturally, hilarity quickly ensued and Christine shared a video of their bumpy ride in Moab.

"We went RZR riding with a couple special guests this weekend!" Christine captioned the post.

The clip begins with Janelle saying, "Oh my gosh!" as she holds onto the hand bars tightly. Savanah Brown, one of Janelle's daughters with Kody Brown, also tagged along for the adventure and sits in the back seat with her mother in the video.

Janelle wasn't prepared for the steep incline that comes next and her reaction leaves Christine, Savanah and David laughing.

“I can’t believe that was vertical. We seriously went vertical,” she says.

Meanwhile, Christine seems to be right at home as her future husband guides the group around like a pro.

"OK, now we're going up that," David says, the camera panning to a big hill.

"That almost scares me more," Janelle replies.

David chimes in again, teasing Janelle a bit. "Wait until you get to the bottom and you look up and you’re like, 'Oh crap!'" he says, concluding the video.

Christine's followers got a kick out of the comedic video and shared their reactions in the comments section.

"We need this to be the new show on TLC PLEASEEEEE," one wrote. Another commented, "I'm SO happy to see y'all happy. Y'all deserve it."

Many Instagram users noted how pleased they were to see that Janelle and Christine are still close even though they no longer live in the same state (or are married to the same man).

"This made my heart happy! Love how you two are still hanging out," one wrote. Another commented, "I've never seen you AND Janelle so happy before!"

Christine and Janelle forged a bond while they were both married to Kody Brown. Each of the women share six children with the reality star. In 2021, Christine and Kody went their separate ways after nearly 26 years of marriage. Afterwards, she relocated to Utah.

In April 2023, Christine announced her engagement to David two months after the couple went public with their relationship. Meanwhile, Janelle announced that she and Kody had separated during a "Sister Wives: One on One" special in January 2023.

While speaking with TODAY.com last fall, Christine called Janelle an "incredible friend."

“Janelle is super supportive. She’s awesome,” she said at the time. “She’s an incredible, incredible friend because she’ll listen and she’ll understand and she’ll comprehend. But then when it comes down to it, where I need the hard smackdown, (she’s there)."