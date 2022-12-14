The latest season of "Sister Wives" has focused heavily on Kody and Christine Brown's divorce, but the ongoing tension between Kody and Janelle has also been brewing.

The couple, who has six children, have been married since 1993, when Janelle became Kody's second wife. But they are currently separated and have been for months.

Just days ago, both Kody and Janelle confirmed the news in a trailer for a series of upcoming "Sister Wives" specials.

“I think if we both really sat down, we’d look at each other and say ‘Really?’ We’ve been separated for several months,” Janelle says in the clip.

Meanwhile, Kody suggests that Janelle is happy with their separation. “Janelle has made it pretty clear to me that she’s enjoying her life without me,” he says.

As we wait to hear more from the couple on their marital woes, we're rounding up everything Kody and Janelle have said about their relationship in Season 17.

Kody said Janelle is 'too independent'

The set-up of Kody's plural marriage means spends time with each of his wives, and that each is frequently alone. In a recent episode, the father of 18 suggests that Janelle has become too independent.

“I don’t really see it as much that she’s independent as that she’s aloof,” he says. “She kind of does her thing, I kind of do mine.”

Meanwhile, Janelle says that she values her independence.

“I don’t know how it got started, but I’ve enjoyed it,” she says. “I feel like somehow, maybe we lost something (in the relationship).”

Janelle said Kody's marriage rules keep changing

After Kody told Janelle that their marriage might not be a “good fit" in a Season 17 episode, she explains that she couldn't keep track of all his marriage rules.

“It feels like the rules have changed for me a little bit,” she says. “You always acted like I was a good wife. We were great, I was making my own decisions and we would come together and it felt like (you) were OK with that.”

When Kody says it feels like their relationship is "unraveling" in his own private interview, Janelle shares the following sentiment in a confessional.

“I never thought that I would ever be in a place where I would be questioning my relationship but the last few years I’ve begun to wonder if we’re compatible anymore. Maybe this doesn’t work anymore for me. I don’t know,” she says.

Kody has said he doesn't 'feel love' from Janelle

In Episode 12 of Season 17, Kody and Janelle argue about their current living situation — a small RV that Janelle had purchased to live in while she built a home on their Arizona land. Kody says that Janelle doesn't respect him, expanding on his assertion with the following statement.

“Men don’t feel love from women who don’t respect them. I feel like Janelle struggles to respect me or show me respect. It might be an unfair statement, I don’t know. Maybe it’s just the way that we argue,” he says in a confessional. “If you don’t respect me, don’t bother with the love. It just doesn’t work in my world.”

In the same episode, Kody tells Janelle that she isn't being “open-minded” by refusing to purchase Christine’s home. He also calls her temporary living arrangement (the RV) a “charade” in a confessional.

Janelle said she didn't sign up for Kody's version of 'patriarchy'

In a Season 17 episode titled “And Then There Were Three,” Christine tells her sister wives that she's leaving Kody and moving to Utah. In response, Kody tells his three remaining wives that things are about to change in their household.

“I’m going to be the head of my household again, and I’m not going to be circumvented in that. If everybody’s willing to conform to patriarchy again ... ‘cause I’ve been fighting to make everybody happy,” he says.

However, Janelle isn't very keen on that idea. “Yeah, I didn’t know I’d signed up for patriarchy but that’s not what we all agreed on in the very beginning,” she says in a confessional.

Kody disagrees and makes that clear in his own private interview.

“Ironically, Janelle did sign up for patriarchy. When her and I made an agreement that she would come into the family she agreed wholeheartedly that she would run her will into mine because I had to be the head of the family and she made that agreement with me,” he says.

Kody said he’s ‘begging Janelle for a closer relationship’

In Episode 11 of Season 17, Kody expresses his frustration that Janelle is supporting Christine throughout their divorce and prioritizing their friendship.

“I’m begging Janelle for a closer relationship. It feels like she’s rejecting that and just choosing to have one with Christine,” he says.

In response, Janelle says that she felt pressured to take sides in the divorce.

“I am pulled in both directions equally strong. I have my duty to my family — Robyn, Kody, Meri — I have a duty there. But then I really wanna be with Christine and her kids at the holidays,” she says in a confessional.

Janelle said Kody and two of their sons are ‘very estranged’

The couple has six children together. Two of their sons, Gabe and Garrison, have strained relationships with their father. Kody said that they didn’t respect his COVID-19 protocols, which led to tension in the family.

Janelle comments on the matter in a Season 17 episode.

“Kody and my boys are very estranged. He doesn’t even want to see their point of view,” she says. “He’s like, ‘You’ve offended me. You’ve offended those that are close to me (aka Robyn). You guys have to come ... and apologize and grovel.’ You know, my boys are just not gonna do that.”

Kody says his two sons attacked his other wife Robyn. She echoes his statement in her own confessional, saying that the two had blamed her for “what was going on with the family.”

In the Season 17 finale, Janelle tells Kody she felt he was trying to make her pick sides in the ongoing feud. “Kody, you are asking me to choose between my children and you,” she says during a tense family meeting.

Janelle makes the statement after Kody got upset that she was planning to meet with their children at Christmas without him. After all, he had previously told her that their kids weren't welcome at his house until they worked out their issues.

As it turns out, Gabe and Garrison aren’t Kody’s only children who have strained relationships with their father. Janelle also revealed that there’s a “general disgruntlement” among her kids in the same episode.

Kody said that he and Janelle don't communicate well

Throughout Season 17, Kody vocally opposes Janelle's decision to buy and live in an RV. He also says they never really had a proper conversation before she made the big purchase.

“I don’t think Janelle or I are being honest or realistic in this relationship as we communicate with each other about this stuff,” he says.

Janelle agrees that they don't communicate well, saying that Kody is often absentminded during their conversations.

“I know I had told him I was thinking about the possibility of an RV. Maybe he just wasn’t paying attention. I mean, he really only sort of really tunes in once in a while. It’s not like he’s here all the time and when he’s here, he’s not always really tuned in,” she says.

Janelle said she hasn’t felt supported by Kody

While talking about her life as a member of a plural family in Season 17, Janelle explains that she often had to rely on herself while Kody spent time with his other wives.

“I guess for years and years I’ve made decisions for myself. You cannot depend on your husband to meet all of your needs,” she says.

Despite Kody’s criticism, Janelle purchased an RV, and explains why in a recent episode.

“I basically decided what I needed to do for me. I just sort of decided and I did it. He sort of had to be along for the ride,” she says. “But if I would’ve waited for him to solve the problem, it never would’ve gotten solved.”