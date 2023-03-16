Hunter Brown's girlfriend seems to have earned his mother Janelle Brown's stamp of approval.

The “Sister Wives” star just gave her Instagram followers a glimpse into a family night out in Flagstaff, Arizona, during which she got to spend quality time with her 26-year-old son Hunter Brown and his girlfriend, Audrey Hubert.

Brown, 53, was also joined by two of her other sons, Garrison and Gabe Brown. Sitting at the head of the table in the snapshot, Brown looked like a proud mom.

"Dinner with my boys and Hunter’s girl Audrey. Such a fun evening and a bright spot in the day," she captioned the post.

Brown's daughter, Maddie Brown Brush, commented on the post and said, "So fun!"

Last November, Brown shared a photo of her Thanksgiving celebration with her kids. In the picture, Hubert stands beside Hunter Brown an holds a small white dog.

Hunter Brown has also shared plenty of photos of his main squeeze on his own Instagram page in recent months.

"Happy Valentine’s Day to this pretty lady! Thanks for being you," he captioned a post last month.

Last October, the happy couple attended the wedding of Hunter Brown's brother Logan Brown and struck a few poses together. They also have shared photos of themselves hiking and attending sporting events.

In April 2022, Hunter Brown marked their first anniversary on Instagram.

Hunter Brown is one of six children that Brown shares with Kody Brown. In December, Brown confirmed that they had been "separated for months" during a "Sister Wives: One on One" special.

During a follow up special, Brown said she was "really happy" since she had separated from he husband. When asked if she feels love for her husband at the moment, the reality star said her feelings are complicated.

“Is it love?” host Sukanya Krishnan asked.

The mother of six responded, “At this point, no, it’s not. It’s duty, it’s commitment, it’s a faith that tells you you work it out and stick it out.”

Brown, who has spent the last several decades as part of a plural marriage, married Kody Brown in 1993 and became his second wife. Kody Brown and his first wife, Meri Brown, announced their decision to "permanently terminate" their marriage earlier this year. Kody Brown and his third wife, Christine Brown, announced their separation in November 2021. She has since relocated to Utah and started dating again.

The father of 18 is still married to his fourth wife, Robyn Brown.