'Sister Wives' stars Meri and Kody Brown 'permanently terminate' marriage

"Sister Wives" star Meri Brown is speaking out about her breakup with husband Kody. On Jan. 10, the TLC reality show mainstay took to social media to share an official statement about her divorce.

“In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way, and in our own timing,” the joint statement read.

The message, which Kody also posted on his Instagram page, continued, "After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship."

Although they are no longer married, Meri and Kody emphasized that they still share sense a mutual respect.

"During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love," the statement read.

The former couple ended the message with the following signature: "In kindness, Meri and Kody."

Meri added additional commentary in the caption of her post, writing, “Today I reclaim my power.”

In the lengthy caption, the reality star asserted that news of her breakup with Kody, which was referenced in a "Sister Wives: One on One" special, was misinterpreted and prematurely shared last month in a People article containing an exclusive clip from the episode.

"The information, content, and timing was inaccurate and was based on a highly edited version of events that had been filmed months prior," she wrote.

In the TV special, which aired on Dec. 18, Meri reacted to a clip of Kody saying that he didn't consider himself married to her. During the same interview, Meri also said Kody "made the decision" to the end the marriage and explained that she had "never heard him say that."

Meri said she asked Kody if they should make a formal announcement that their marriage was over, but he wasn't supportive of the idea.

“I said to him then, ‘If that’s where we are, don’t you think that we should address that publicly?’ And he said, ‘No I don’t want to address it. I don’t want to address it, I don’t want that to be out there publicly because I don’t want that judgment,’” she said in the special.

In her Instagram caption, Meri continued to share her side of the story, writing, "In the month’s since the taping of those interviews, Kody and I have had many open and honest discussions that have led to our announcement today."

The reality star reassured her fans that they will learn more about these conversations when the time is right.

"There is so much more to be told about this story, and I assure you, my truth will be told. But for now, know that there is peace in my heart, and I hold no animosity toward Kody," she wrote. "I am not, and pray that I never will be, in a place where I will enjoy making, or seeing you make, rude and demeaning comments about him."

Meri acknowledged that her fans likely have "a range of emotions and opinions" on the matter, but she urged them to be kind when they share their comments.

"In doing so, please be considerate of the fact that we are real people, with real lives, and real emotions. Please try to refrain from congratulating me at the break up of my marriage. I value the relationship I had, and look forward to stepping into 2023 and my future with grace, kindness and power," she wrote.

The reality star ended her caption with the following sentiment: "Step into kindness with me. Put positive energy out into the world."

During the "One on One" special that Meri referenced in her Instagram post, host Sukanya Krishnan referenced the state of limbo that Meri was in, saying, “Where does that leave you? Are you still married to Kody? Or, do you get to decide?”

In response, Meri said, “Well, he’s already made the decision. You just saw him say that.”

In the same special, Kody admitted that he once considered reconciling with Meri, but Meri said that was news to her.

Over the course of Season 17 of "Sister Wives," the former couple commented on the status of their rocky marriage on multiple occasions. Meri said she wanted to work on their relationship in a private interview at one point during the season.

“My strength is sticking around and seeing if Kody would be willing to work on a relationship. So I leave that door open, but I’m not pining away for it,” she said at the time.

However, Kody called their relationship "essentially unstable" in his own confessional. He said, "It's not a functional relationship."

In another recent "Sister Wives: One on One" special, one of Kody's other wives, Janelle, confirmed that they have been separated for months. In 2021, his wife Christine also left him and relocated to Utah with their youngest daughter. With two divorces and one current separation, Kody's remaining wife is Robyn, who his other wives have suggested is his favorite spouse.