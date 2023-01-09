'Sister Wives': Robyn Brown says she's 'tired of being punished' for marriage to Kody

After being called the "favorite wife" on multiple occasions throughout Season 17 of "Sister Wives," Robyn Brown says she's done apologizing for her solid relationship with Kody.

"I’m tired of being punished and blamed and people thinking I’m a bad person because ... I’m communicating," she says in the final "Sister Wives: One on One" special of the season.

In the special, host Sukanya Krishnan asks Robyn to comment on her marriage with Kody and how it compares to the one he's had with his three ex-wives.

The conversation starts with Krishnan asking Robyn to offer her opinion on the tension between Janelle and Kody that occurred when Janelle decided to purchase an RV.

"That's them being stupid. I'm not choosing it. I didn't make these choices, they did. They're making these choices but somehow I get lumped into it. Somehow I get pulled into it and I'm like, 'Leave me the hell out of it,'" she says.

Krishnan then asks Robyn if she and Kody fight and if the other wives simply don't see these interactions.

"Yeah, they definitely don’t see those fights and arguments because I don't air that. I don't do that. There are disagreements. It's healthy to have a disagreement ... you have to resolve it in a healthy way," she says.

Krishnan points out that Kody has displayed a tendency to walk out on his wives in the middle of a heated argument. She then asks why he doesn't seem to do that to Robyn.

"They're not looking at it and going, 'In my marriage I'm gonna treat this person like my best customer. In my marriage when I have a problem, I'm not gonna call him a name. I’m not gonna hit below the belt. I’m not gonna treat him like crap. I’m not gonna do the silent treatment,'" she explains.

On the occasions where Kody does try to walk away from Robyn during a disagreement, she says she has a go-to solution.

"I tell him, 'This isn't OK for you to walk away from this. If you need a break, let's say that,'" she says.

Robyn gets emotional during the conversation and says she's "tired of being punished" for her strong marriage and her healthy communication skills.

"I'm tired of it being somehow a bad thing cause it's not," she says. "I don't let Kody push me around. I say my truth. I speak to him. I speak to him because he's my best customer. I do and I expect him to treat me the same way."

Robyn, who has served as a sort of peacemaker during many family arguments throughout the season, then further expresses her frustration with the way that her marriage is frequently compared to the ones Kody has had with his other wives.

"I'm not gonna apologize for it anymore. I'm tired of feeling bad that I have a good relationship with Kody when other people don't. That's on them. They need to figure that out," she says.

During the episode, Christine suggests that Robyn is Kody's true "soulmate." Robyn reacts to the statement in her own interview, arguing that Christine and Kody also had their own special bond at one time.

"They were so cute. They were so sweet. They had this fun banter and things I don't even have with Kody. They had their own thing," she says. "She had something with Kody (and) she did not take care of it. Kody wants a soulmate experience with each of his wives."

For a time, Kody was married to Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn. He is now divorced from Christine, separated from Janelle and no longer in a relationship with Meri.

Now that the dynamics of their former plural marriage have changed, Robyn admits that she's not sure how to feel.

"I've really, really struggled with it. I don't know what to do with it. It's messing with my identity. It's not the future I wanted," she says.