'Sister Wives' stars Janelle and Kody Brown reunite for daughter's high school graduation

"Sister Wives" stars Janelle and Kody Brown got together for a very special reason over the weekend.

The "Sister Wives" stars, who are currently separated, reunited to celebrate their youngest daughter, Savanah, at her high school graduation.

Janelle Brown shared several photos from the big day, including a group shot with two of her sons (Gabriel and Garrison), Savanah and Gwendlyn, a daughter of Kody and Christine Brown.

“Savanah has graduated! My children are all grown up. Such a beautiful day,” the proud mom captioned the post.

Kody Brown was also on hand for the festivities and posed with his daughter for a photo as she donned her green cap and gown.

Kody and Savanah Brown at the graduation. @janellebrown117 via Instagram

In the caption of her post, Janelle Brown wrote the celebration was a different than others the family has enjoyed in the past.

"There was definitely a difference with this graduation versus others in the past — but all is well. Headed to UT this weekend to throw a big party for her with most of her siblings," she wrote.

Kody Brown's presence at the graduation was noteworthy, given that he has been vocal about his estrangement from sons Gabriel and Garrison, both of whom were at the event.

Savanah posted several photos on her own Instagram account, including a sweet selfie with her mom and another with her dad.

Congrats to the graduate! @_savanahbrown_ via Instagram

Janelle Brown also shared a photo with five of her six children in a separate Instagram post.

"Once again — almost all my kids — missing Hunter and his girlfriend Audrey. But I’ll take any time with whatever kids I can gather," she captioned the post.

Most recently, the reality star visited her former sister wife Christine Brown in Utah and embarked on a fun off-roading adventure with Christine Brown and her fiancé David Woolley. In April, Janelle Brown crashed her son's 25th birthday party and spent some quality time with her newest grandchild in February.

The reality star announced her separation from Kody Brown in January.

Kody Brown was once also married to Christine, Meri and Robyn Brown. Christine Brown and Kody Brown split in 2021; Meri Brown and Kody Brown announced that they had decided to "permanently terminate" their marriage in January 2023. Kody Brown is still married to Robyn Brown.