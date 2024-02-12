Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce walk onto the field holding hands after Super Bowl victory

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce had a lot to celebrate on Sunday night.

Both were on hand in Las Vegas to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers, and they cheered them on together throughout the game.

After the big win, Swift and Donna Kelce held hands on the field as they waited for their turn to congratulate Travis Kelce (Donna Kelce's son and Swift's boyfriend).

Donna Kelce, Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce at the Super Bowl. Julio Cortez / AP

Ever since Swift started dating the Chiefs player last year, the singer has been seen spending time with his mom at the football team's games. They've chatted, they've laughed, they've participated in a spirited swag surf dance. And they seem to be forming a pretty wonderful bond.

So what does Donna Kelce think about her son's girlfriend? Here's everything she's said about the singer so far.

October 2023: Donna Kelce is tight-lipped about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on TODAY

In the early days of Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce, Donna Kelce played it coy when TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie asked her about their potential romance on Oct. 6.

“It’s fairly new, so I don’t like to talk about it,” she said.

The 71-year-old had recently been spotted hanging out with Swift in a private box at a Chiefs game, and she referenced the moment in her interview with TODAY.

“It’s just one of those things where you know, obviously everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with her and it’s just another thing that’s amped up my life," she said.

Mama Kelce declined to confirm if things were getting romantic between the two stars and said, “I honestly can’t tell you. It’s just too new.”

However, she did say that hanging out with Swift "was OK" and explained that she doesn't like to talk about her sons' personal lives in public.

During an appearance on the 3rd Hour of TODAY, Donna Kelce opened up about what she and Swift were talking about during the game.

“You know what it was? I was talking about this. You know when the commercial people come out in the orange gloves and they’re on the field? I was mentioning when they go like this (waves hands in a circular motion), the commercial’s over and they can play again.”

October 2023: Donna Kelce shares whether she's a Swiftie

During an interview with People in October 2023, Donna Kelce said she didn't consider herself a Swiftie before Swift started dating Travis Kelce.

“My era was Earth, Wind and Fire, Chaka Khan, things like that. That’s more my music,” she said.

Donna Kelce then said, “But obviously, talent is talent.”

The proud football mom also shared her favorite Swift song: "Shake It Off."

October 2023: Donna Kelce says she feels like she's in an 'alternate universe' with all the media attention

While appearing on an episode of the "Got It From My Momma" podcast in October, Donna Kelce said all the media attention surrounding her son's relationship Swift felt surreal.

“I feel like I’m in an alternate universe because it’s something that I’ve never been involved with before,” she said.

The mom also said she'd heard about the "Taylor effect," or how Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce inspired her fans to watch football.

“I had one dad who DM’ed me, and he said, ‘Finally, finally, my daughter is watching football with me,’” she said.

November 2023: Donna Kelce says Travis Kelce is 'happier than I've seen him in a long time'

Just weeks after her appearance on TODAY, Donna Kelce spoke more openly about her son's budding romance in a WSJ Magazine article.

Travis Kelce told the publication that his mom was upset with how she handled the question during her interview with TODAY, but said he quickly reassured her that she did a great job.

In the WSJ Magazine article, Donna Kelce spoke about how happy Swift had made her son.

“I can tell you this,” she said. “He’s happier than I’ve seen him in a long time ... God bless him, he shot for the stars!”

November 2023: Donna Kelce praises Taylor Swift's concert film

Donna Kelce wears her TODAY friendship bracelet. David Eulitt / Getty Images

In an interview with People in November 2023, Donna Kelce said she had recently seen Swift's "Eras Tour" concert film.

“I did see it and I did like it. It was awesome,” she said.

Mama Kelce described Swift as “extremely, extremely talented” and said she “was just totally enthralled” with her while watching the film. She also called out the singer's “presence to be able to connect with people.”

February 2024: Donna Kelce says she has a 'few' selfies with Taylor

Swift and Kelce pose for a group photo at a Chiefs game. @donnakelce via Facebook

After the Chiefs won the AFC championship, Donna Kelce updated her Facebook cover photo to a group shot that included Swift. While chatting with TODAY just days before the Super Bowl, she explained why she added the photo to her account.

“That was a picture where all of us were so excited that were in the suite. And we were so excited that they made it to the Super Bowl that we just took a shot of everybody that was there. So it wasn’t anything calculating or anything like that,” she said. “It just was everybody that was supporting my son and I was so happy to put that picture on Facebook.”

Donna Kelce added that she has gotten “a few” selfies with Swift “here and there” since the singer started dating her younger son.

When asked if she'd be sitting with Swift in a private box at the Super Bowl, Donna Kelce said she wasn't sure of her plans.

“You can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multimillion dollars, so I have a feeling I’m not in a box,” she said. “I have a feeling I am in the stands. As far as I know, I’m in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricey Super Bowl.”

In the end, the fast friends did end up sitting together.