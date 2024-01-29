Taylor Swift’s latest game day appearance was a family affair.

The “Cruel Summer” singer, 34, beamed in a recent photo with three of her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s closest family members: his parents, Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce.

@keleighteller via Instagram

The photo, shared by Swift’s friend, Keleigh Teller, in her Instagram story, was posted after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC Championship game on Jan. 28 to advance to the Super Bowl.

After the Chiefs’ victory, Swift shared some celebratory kisses and hugs with her boyfriend on the field.

Fans also praised Swift for giving Jason Kelce time to celebrate his brother’s big win. In an Instagram video shared by the Chiefs, Swift can be seen hanging back to allow the Kelce brothers to hug and share a moment.

“Everyone will bash Taylor (not a swiftie) but she saw a moment … between brothers and stepped away,” one person commented on the Chiefs’ video. “I watched it multiple times because I didn’t catch it at first. She doesn’t chase the spot light, it focuses on her unnecessarily.”

“As a non Swiftie, the way Taylor steps back to let the moment be about what it should be, the NFL and Travis Kelce is a such a loving, classy, respectful thing to do. Nicely done,” another person wrote.

Swift appears to be hitting it off with everyone in Kelce’s family. She has been seen chatting and laughing multiple times with his mom, Donna Kelce, in the stands during Chiefs games, and she has also shared some fun moments with Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce.

The “Lavender Haze” singer has also been spotted chatting with her boyfriend’s dad, Ed Kelce, which the Kelce brothers joked about in their “New Heights” podcast in October.

“This is a terrifying conversation,” Travis Kelce, 34, joked. “I felt terrible. I felt terrible for Taylor.”

Jason Kelce also guessed what Swift and their dad might have been talking about.

“He’s probably saying, ‘I’ve taken all of your CDs out at the local library and I burned them into my computer, because that is legal as a taxpaying citizen,’” he said.

Swift will most likely be in attendance as the Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, assuming she can take time away from the upcoming leg of her "Eras Tour." And if she’s there, she will no doubt be cheering for Travis Kelce right alongside his nearest and dearest.