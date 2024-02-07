Donna Kelce says even she may be priced out of a suite at the Super Bowl

Will some unsuspecting fan find themselves sitting next to America's football mom at Super Bowl 58 on Sunday?

The way Donna Kelce spelled it on out TODAY on Feb. 7, the sky-high prices for a Super Bowl suite at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas may make that happen.

Kelce, the mother of Kansas City star Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, said she will probably be sitting in the stands cheering on Travis and the Chiefs when they take on the San Francisco 49ers — and not in a suite next to a certain ubiquitous pop star.

"You can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multimillion dollars, so I have a feeling I’m not in a box," Kelce said. "I have a feeling I am in the stands. As far as I know, I’m in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricey Super Bowl."

Kelce has been regularly seen in a suite at games throughout the Chiefs playoff run.

She usually is joined by Jason and his wife, Kylie, plus Travis' girlfriend, music megastar Taylor Swift, and several of Swift's famous friends.

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and other spouses and girlfriends of Kansas City players have also been spotted.

Travis and Jason have combined career earnings of $157 million, according to Spotrac. Swift also became a billionaire in the past year, so it's hard to fathom Donna plopping down next to a face-painted Niners fan in the stands Sunday, despite the eye-watering suite prices.

"She's not sitting in the stands," Craig Melvin said on TODAY during Kelce's appearance.

"No, you’re going to be in the box," Savannah Guthrie told Donna. "Take a little wager. We think you’re going in the box."

Regardless of where she sits, this year's Super Bowl will be a lot less stressful for her than Super Bowl 57.

Last year's game pitted Jason against Travis in a matchup the Chiefs won in a 38-35 thriller over the Eagles.

Donna doesn't have to wear the split Eagles-Chiefs jersey this year and can just put on the red and white and cheer for Travis.

Kansas City has now appeared in four of the last five Super Bowls and is shooting for its third title during that stretch.

"This year I'm going to take it a little easier," she said. "It'll be more relaxing, except for the game. I'm going to have a good time, see some shows, go to some great restaurants and hopefully a few parties, so it should be fun."