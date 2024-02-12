Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrate Chiefs' Super Bowl victory with hugs and kisses

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions — again.

After the Chiefs took home the victory in overtime against the San Fransisco 49ers on Feb. 11, family and friends of the team took to the field to celebrate with the players.

Taylor Swift shared a sweet moment at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, holding hands with Donna Kelce, the mom of her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The two intently listened as Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, coach Andy Reid and Travis Kelce joyfully shouted some words following the win.

Swift smiled and clapped along when her beau took the mic. Kelce naturally got the crowd going singing "Viva Las Vegas" by Elvis Presley and "Fight For Your Right" by the Beastie Boys.

Finally reuniting on the field, Swift and Kelce embraced and shared a long kiss. During the broadcast, Kelce appears to grab Swift's waist and says, "Come here, girl." Between kisses, Swift appears to tell him the game was "unbelievable."

Fans were obsessing online over the heartfelt celebrations, with one X user sharing pictures of Swift and Kelce embracing, writing, "I spend my entire life as an adult woman deprogramming my brain from harmful rom-com/fairytale narratives and now this???"

Reminding the internet of the power couple's mutual success, another user wrote, "LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, 4x GRAMMYS ALBUM OF THE YEAR WINNER, TAYLOR SWIFT AND 3x SUPER BOWL WINNER, TRAVIS KELCE!"

The NFL shared a video of the two hugging and tweeted, "Travis and Taylor," with the teary eyed and heart emoji.

The nail-biting 25-22 win marks back-to-back championships for the Chiefs and the team's third victory in the last five years.

Last year, Kansas City beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII, which made headlines as the Chiefs tight end faced his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce.

In 2020, the Chiefs once again faced the 49ers, again winning the matchup 31-20.

The couple shared a similar reunion on the field following the Chiefs' AFC championship win.

In the words of Swift, tonight was a fairy tale.