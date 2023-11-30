Travis Kelce’s mom shows subtle support for Taylor Swift in Instagram video

Taylor Swift can sure hit a sea note.

Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, gave fans a tour of her room on a Celebrity Cruise ship in an Instagram video she posted Nov. 29.

Now, you may be thinking, “Ah, Mama Kelce just needs to trek to the middle of the ocean to get away from all the hype surrounding her son and girlfriend Taylor Swift for a little while." But if you listen closely to the video, that doesn't seem to be the case.

There’s a subtle reminder of Swift in the clip itself: the singer's song “The 1,” from her 2020 album, “Folklore,” is playing in the background.

Eagle-eyed — or should we say eagle-eared — Swifties did not miss it, either.

“Taylor playing in the background,” one person wrote in the comments.

“Hope you have a new favorite Taylor Swift song! ❤️ Folklore is truly her best album!” someone cheekily wrote.

Taylor Swift whispers something into Donna Kelce's ear at the Oct. 12 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos. David Eulitt / Getty Images

“Mama Kelce listening to Taylor Swift’s music in the background! #LoveIt” another person commented.

“Mama Kelce listening to The 1!! Let’s GO!!!” chimed in another presumably pumped up fan.

Donna Kelce has emerged as a star in her own right over the last year, gaining notoriety for being the mother of Travis Kelce, who is a star tight end with the Kansas City Chiefs, and Jason Kelce, a star center with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Her profile received a boost when her kids’ teams met in the Super Bowl earlier this year and has since grown as Travis Kelce and Swift set off a firestorm of media speculation regarding their relationship.

Donna Kelce didn't give away too much information about her son and Taylor Swift when she appeared on TODAY Oct. 6. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Mama Kelce and the “Cruel Summer” singer were caught on camera watching the Chiefs play the New York Jets in October, one of multiple games they took in together.

“Every week it’s like something new, like really? It truly feels like I’m in some kind of an alternate universe,” she said during an Oct. 6 appearance on TODAY. “It’s just really, really strange, but it’s fun. It’s a great ride.”

She also wouldn’t spill the beans or tea — or any culinary euphemism you can come up with — about her son’s relationship with Swift.

“It’s fairly new, so I don’t like to talk about it,” she said. “It’s just one of those things where you know, obviously everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with her and it’s just another thing that’s amped up my life.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted having dinner at Waverly Inn on Oct. 15, 2023, in New York City. Gotham / Getty Images

She still wouldn’t budge when asked if she thought a love story was blooming between the two at the time.

“I honestly can’t tell you. It’s just too new,” she said, going on to say that spending time with Swift "was OK."

Travis Kelce, meanwhile, had to come to her side to calm her down when she wasn't happy with how she answered the question.

“Trying not to sound too enthusiastic, she came off underwhelmed,” WSJ. Magazine reported earlier this month. “Kelce, not wanting his mom to feel bad, immediately phoned her and assured her that she did a super job — adding that her green eyeglasses looked great.”