Kylie Minogue and Lenny Kravitz are set to perform at People’s Choice Awards 2024: Live updates

Feb. 18 is proving to be a busy day for awards season.
Just hours after the British Academy Film Awards, aka the BAFTAs, wrap up in London, celebrities are expected to arrive at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica for the People's Choice Awards, an annual show that recognized the best in film, TV, music and pop culture as voted upon by the public.
Voting took place online over a one-week period back in January, and the polls are currently closed.
The show will be hosted by Simu Liu, who promised there'll be no "slander" directed at singer Taylor Swift, up for five PCAs. Liu is notably a star in "Barbie," the film that received the most nominations of the night with nine. "Oppenheimer" followed close behind with six.
But the ceremony delivers more than just best movie or show, categories all too familiar at the Golden Globes, Emmys and Oscars. There's also unique awards like "the athlete" — essentially, athlete of the year — which back-to-back Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce is up for, as well as "the reality TV star," with nods for Ariana Madix, Kandi Burruss, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian (but not Kourtney) and Chrishell Stause.
Follow along for live updates throughout the night.
Simu Liu promised no ‘Taylor slander’ when he hosts People’s Choice Awards
Simu Liu knows trouble will come if he messes with Swifties.
The “Barbie” actor was announced in January as the host for the 2024 People’s Choice Awards, and he is already taking his duties seriously.
After the news was announced, Liu knew all too well what he had to do: make a promise to Taylor Swift fans.
“There will be no taylor slander at the 2024 PCAs,” the Marvel star tweeted on Jan. 11. “That’s a personal guarantee.”
The tweet is seemingly a reference to Jo Koy’s comments about the superstar when he hosted the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.
The comedian made a joke about Swift during his opening monologue that fell flat. Koy poked fun at Swift for being frequently shown on the screen during her appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games when she cheers on boyfriend Travis Kelce.
The camera then panned over to the “Lover” singer, who pursed her lips and took a sip of her champagne.
How to watch the People's Choice Awards
It's almost here!
The People's Choice Awards will start at 8 p.m. ET and will air on NBC and E!. It will also be streamed live on Peacock, part of NBCUniversal, TODAY.com's parent company.
Red carpet coverage will start at 6 p.m. ET on E!. NBC and Peacock will begin covering the carpet at 7 p.m.
The People's Choice Awards is scheduled to run for two hours.