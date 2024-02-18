Kylie Minogue and Lenny Kravitz are set to perform at People’s Choice Awards 2024: Live updates

Feb. 18 is proving to be a busy day for awards season.

Just hours after the British Academy Film Awards, aka the BAFTAs, wrap up in London, celebrities are expected to arrive at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica for the People's Choice Awards, an annual show that recognized the best in film, TV, music and pop culture as voted upon by the public.

Voting took place online over a one-week period back in January, and the polls are currently closed.

The show will be hosted by Simu Liu, who promised there'll be no "slander" directed at singer Taylor Swift, up for five PCAs. Liu is notably a star in "Barbie," the film that received the most nominations of the night with nine. "Oppenheimer" followed close behind with six.

But the ceremony delivers more than just best movie or show, categories all too familiar at the Golden Globes, Emmys and Oscars. There's also unique awards like "the athlete" — essentially, athlete of the year — which back-to-back Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce is up for, as well as "the reality TV star," with nods for Ariana Madix, Kandi Burruss, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian (but not Kourtney) and Chrishell Stause.

Follow along for live updates throughout the night.