Taylor Swift honors Melbourne crowd after celebrating major ‘Eras Tour’ milestone

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Taylor Swift is still hitting milestones nearly two decades into her career.

Swift resumed the international leg of her “Eras Tour” on Feb. 16 in Melbourne, Australia. The “Anti-Hero” singer performed three nights in a row at Melbourne Cricket Ground for a whopping 96,000 fans each show.

She celebrated the moment at the beginning of her concert on Feb. 18, addressing the crowd with a short speech during her “Lover” era.

“96,000 people the first night, 96,000 people the second night, 96,000 people tonight,” Swift said in a video shared by a fan on the social media site X. “Those are all the biggest shows I’ve ever played on a tour and you did it three times.”

She continued, adding, “The math is that it’s 288,000 people in three nights. Melbourne, you are the love of my life.”

“I cannot believe you, what have you done?” she said. “It’s just incredibly nice to do for someone, make them feel welcome like that.”

During her first night in Melbourne, one fan captured the moment Swift appeared in awe of the sheer size of the crowd of nearly 100,000 fans.

“This is the biggest show that we have done on this tour or any tour I have ever done,” Swift said in the clip shared on X. “So yeah, that’s the version you get of me tonight, the version that’s actually completely starstruck by the fact that so many of you wanted to hang out with us on a Friday night in Melbourne.”

Taylor Swift performs at Melbourne Cricket Ground on February 16, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. Graham Denholm / TAS24

After playing her final show of 2023 on Nov. 26 at Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Swift hit the road again on the “Eras Tour” with four nights in Tokyo starting Feb. 7.

Following her stint in Tokyo, Swift reflected on the experience on Instagram, writing in part, “Those 4 shows at Tokyo Dome were so wonderful.”

“I’d missed you all so much and loved being on stage frolicking around with my fellow performers and band again,” she added. “Thank you to everyone who lives in and around Tokyo, and everyone who traveled far and wide to be there with us.”

After taking her final bows in Tokyo, Swift jetted off to Las Vegas to cheer on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs as they became Super Bowl champions once again.

Swift’s “Eras Tour” will continue internationally through August, aside from a break for much of March and all of April. The break coincides with the release of her new album “The Tortured Poets Department” on April 19, which she announced on stage while accepted her 13th Grammy Award.