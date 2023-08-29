Who is Jackie Sandler? Adam Sandler's wife appears in his new Netflix movie

Adam Sandler may have starred in beloved rom-coms alongside Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Aniston, but in real life his heart belongs to his wife of 20 years, Jackie Sandler.

The Sandlers have appeared onscreen together in many of Adam Sandler's classic comedies, including the new Netflix comedy “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah."

They tied the knot in 2003 and share two daughters, Sadie and and Sunny, who also co-star alongside their dad in the movie.

Here’s everything we know about Jackie Sandler, including how she and Adam Sandler met and fell in love.

Jackie and Adam met on the set of the 1999 comedy 'Big Daddy'

Nothing prepares for a lifetime of laughter and love together like meeting on the set of a comedy movie.

Adam Sandler and Jackie Sandler (who was born Jackie Titone) first me on the set of the 1999 movie “Big Daddy.” Adam Sandler was the movie’s star, while his model-turned-actor wife had a small part as a waitress in a sports bar in the movie.

The former “Saturday Night Live” star celebrated the couple's early days together in 2020 when he shared several adorable throwback photos of them on Instagram.

“22 years ago today we locked eyes and fell deep,” he gushed in his caption. “Look forward to the next 22, young lady. Love you my forever girl.”

The couple tied the knot in 2003

The Sandlers walked down the aisle in June 2003. Getty Images

The couple walked down the aisle on June 20, 2003. The "Wedding Singer" star and his bride said "I do" in a Jewish ceremony at Dick Clark’s oceanfront Malibu home, according to People.

The wedding was attended by 400 guests, including Jennifer Aniston, Dustin Hoffman, Rodney Dangerfield, Sharon Osbourne and Rob Schneider.

Adam Sandler wore a black tux and a yarmulke at the ceremony, with his beloved bulldog Meatball wearing an identical outfit.

They have two teenage daughters

Adam Sandler poses with daughters Sunny and Sadie at the "Murder Mystery 2" photo call in Paris. Marc Piasecki / WireImage

The couple are the proud parents of two teenage daughters, Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 14.

The sisters play Adam Sandler’s daughters onscreen in “You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah,” which is based on a 2005 novel by Fiona Rosenbloom.

Both daughters have also appeared in more of their dad’s movies including “Hubie Halloween,” “Hotel Transylvania” and “Murder Mystery.”

They have also joined their mom and dad on several red carpets.

In June, Sunny stepped out with her parents to the premiere of “The Out-Laws" (which her dad co-produced). The same month, both Sunny and Sadie walked the red carpet with their mom and dad for the “Murder Mystery 2” photo call in Paris.

Jackie has appeared in several Adam Sandler movies

In addition to "Big Daddy" and "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah," Jackie Sandler has made cameos in dozens more of her husband's comedies, including "50 First Dates," "Grown Ups," "The Wrong Missy" and "Hubie Halloween."

She encourages Adam Sandler to take on tougher roles

Adam Sandler says his wife pushes him to stretch himself as an actor. Emma McIntyre / WireImage

Adam Sandler gives Jackie Sandler credit for pushing him to take on challenging roles and give his all throughout his career.

In 2020, he won a best actor award from the National Board of Review for his role as a gambling addict in the comedy thriller "Uncut Gems."

At the awards event, the actor thanked his wife for giving him the courage to take on the role, according to People.

“My badass wife, she gave me the balls to take the part,” he gushed. “I was scared and she said, ‘Go f------ do that thing’ and ‘You can do that s---' and we rehearsed together all the time.”

He also won a best actor award for his role at the Independent Spirit Awards, and thanked his wife in his speech. "And my wife, I love you. Thanks for running lines with me and thanks for hanging out with me, and we had some fun on this one, so I love you," he said.

She also pushes him to make his love scenes more authentic

While speaking to W magazine in January 2020, Adam Sandler revealed that his wife has told him he needs to do his "best" during love scenes with his female co-stars.

“My wife is always saying, ‘Just get in there. Do a good job and be nice.’ My wife loves the women I work with, so she’s very like, ‘Come on! Make sure you (do) the best you can. Give it up. It looks crazy when you don’t kiss good enough,’” he said, laughing.

The couple sends flowers to Jennifer Aniston every year

Jennifer Aniston, center, poses with Adam Sandler and Jackie Sandler in 2019. Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston, who's known Adam Sandler since she was in her 20s and is also close to his wife, shared an anecdote with the Wall Street Journal Magazine about the couple's thoughtfulness.

The former "Friends" star, who has spoken candidly about her struggles with fertility and has no children, said the actor and his wife send her flowers every year on Mother's Day.

The Sandlers celebrated their 20th anniversary in June

Adam Sandler paid tribute to his wife when the couple celebrated their 20th anniversary in June.

“Happy 20th my sweet Jackie! Your ‘I do’ was the best gift of my life. My heart has been yours since the first second I saw you and I love and appreciate your devoted soul more and more each day. Us. The kids,” he wrote on Instagram.

He added, “Lets keep going and going babe. Lots of love to give you. Always.”