Jeremy Renner in critical but stable condition after snow plowing accident

Actor Jeremy Renner is in critical but stable condition at a hospital after he was seriously injured in a snow plowing accident in Nevada, his representative and authorities told NBC News.

"We can confirm Jeremy is hospitalized in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today, the actor’s representative, Sam Mast, said in a statement Sunday. "His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said the accident occurred near Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada. The actor has had a home in the area for several years, according to the Reno Gazette Journal.

Deputies responded to reports of a traumatic injury around 9:00 a.m. local time on Jan. 1 and worked with a local fire department to transport Renner to a local hospital, the sheriff's office said.

The "Hawkeye" actor was the only person injured in the incident, the sheriff's office said.

"Upon arrival, Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's accident investigation team is looking into what led to the incident.

Washoe County was hit with a major snowstorm on New Year's Eve that prompted local leaders to issue a "shelter in place" order, according to the Reno Gazette Journal. The storm knocked out power across the area, and about 17,500 homes were without power as of Sunday morning.

In 2021, Renner posted a picture on Instagram of him operating heavy machinery in snowy conditions, and he is known for his construction and renovation projects.

Renner stars as Hawkeye in Marvel's "Avengers" movies and in the "Hawkeye" television series on Disney+. He was nominated for Oscars for his performances in “The Hurt Locker" in 2008 and “The Town" in 2010.

He's currently slated to star in an unscripted Disney+ series, "Rennervations," in which he would help rebuild communities across the world, Variety reported earlier this year.

In November, the actor posted an Instagram photo showing him standing in the snow in front of some construction equipment along with a caption saying he had a new show due out soon.

"Can't wait for this one," he wrote.