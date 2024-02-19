Adam Sandler accepts People’s Choice Award pretending it’s People’s Sexiest Man

Is he the people's icon or the people's sexiest man?

Adam Sandler was awarded the People's Icon Award at the 49th annual People's Choice Awards Feb. 18, and took his acceptance speech in an unexpected direction.

Before even acknowledging the win, Sandler made sure to thank his friend and collaborator, Jennifer Aniston, who presented him with the award.

"Aniston, I love you so much," he began. "I know you don't love doing stuff like this."

The former "Friends" star continued the banter and said, "I just get nervous!" Sandler replied, "I do, too. You were fantastic."

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. Trae Patton/NBC / NBC via Getty Images

Sandler said he doesn't typically prepare a speech for a "big night like this." This year, he came prepared — and his speech was inspired by a miscommunication.

Sandler misheard his agent on the phone telling him about the award. The comedian thought he had won People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive.

"So I wrote a speech for that and I don’t have one prepared for the icon thing, but I’m going to do the speech I wrote," he began.

Channeling his signature comedic voice, Sandler continued, "Hello, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Adam Sandler and I am the Sexiest Man Alive. Can I get a, 'Hell yeah'?"

He thanked the magazine's "academy members of hotness and sexual attractiveness" for recognizing him as "the man who made our entire country the horniest this year and was by far the most talked about person in the bedroom."

"I am trying to be gracious, People Magazine," he continued, as he began to laugh at himself. "But I have to admit three words keep popping into my head right now: about freaking time."

"For decades Adam Sandler has been waiting patiently on the sexy bench with his legs wide open, radiating sensuality, finger-licking desirability and a slight man bulge, tastefully displayed for his or her pleasure.

"But now that this award has finally been bestowed upon me, it will see proudly on my nightstand where it will witness many feats of romantic gymnastics performed for me by my fine as hell wife Jackelina," he said, in reference to his wife, Jackie Sandler.

The comedian then took a moment to highlight his top physical features under his "XXL loose-fitting leisure wear."

"My abs: don’t have any. My hip bones: under there somewhere. My belly button: lost that thing years ago. My nipples: one's pointing east, the other's pointing south and a third (is) pointing at anything that would dare to look at it," he said, before making a joke about his "PP."

"Let's just say on a Pinocchio scale it is six to 12 lies long, depending on windchill and/or humidity," he said, inspiring reactions from the crowd.

Before concluding his goofy bit, Sandler gave a piece of advice to anyone out there attempting to unlock their "full meatcake potential."

"Embrace your champion. Lean into your goofiness. And just start hanging out with David Spade and Rob Schneider so you can look handsomer and around three feet taller than you actually are," he said, inspiring big laughs.

Pivoting to a more serious note, Sandler took a moment to thank those who have been a part of his movies, as well as his friends and family "for always making me feel loved."

Calling out his daughters, Sadie and Sunny, Sandler said, "Not a minute goes by without me thinking of you and how much I love you, how awesome I think you are. You’re my best friends."

"And my darling wife Jackie," he continued, pausing for the audience to applaud. "You are my partner for life. I love every car ride and every kiss we’ve ever had. Forever and ever, my girl."

Sandler is also nominated for a People's Choice Award for comedy movie star of the year for his Netflix movie, “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,” which also stars his entire immediate family.