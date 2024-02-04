2024 Grammy Awards: See the list of winners

In a matter of hours, the best of the music industry will be sitting side-by-side in Los Angeles for the 2024 Grammy Awards.
The Grammys will be broadcast live Sunday, Feb. 4, from Crypto.com Arena at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. Here are details on how to watch the ceremony live and via streaming.
Alongside host and comedian Trevor Noah, several music legends are set to take the stage tonight, including Joni Mitchell, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Luke Combs, among others.
This year, there are 94 categories. When it comes to nominations, SZA is the frontrunner with nine. Phoebe Bridgers and Victoria Monét are next, both receiving seven nominations.
SZA, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monáe and Jon Batiste are all in contention for the coveted album of the year accolade.
Here's a full list of winners, updated throughout the night.
Album of the Year
Boygenius — “The Record”
Janelle Monáe — “The Age of Pleasure”
Jon Batiste — “World Music Radio”
Lana Del Rey — “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
Miley Cyrus — “Endless Summer Vacation”
Olivia Rodrigo — “Guts”
SZA — “SOS”
Taylor Swift — “Midnights”
Record of the Year
Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For?”
Boygenius — “Not Strong Enough”
Jon Batiste — “Worship”
Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo — “Vampire”
SZA — “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”
Victoria Monét — “On My Mama”
Song of the Year
Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For?”
Dua Lipa — “Dance the Night”
Jon Batiste — “Butterfly”
Lana Del Rey — “A&W”
Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo — “Vampire”
SZA — “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”
Best New Artist
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Best Country Solo Performance
Tyler Childers — “In Your Love”
Brandy Clark — “Buried”
Luke Combs — “Fast Car”
Dolly Parton — “The Last Thing On My Mind”
WINNER: Chris Stapleton — “White Horse”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings — “High Note”
Brothers Osborne — “Nobody’s Nobody”
Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves — “I Remember Everything”
Vince Gill & Paul Franklin — “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)”
Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson — “Save Me”
Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton — “We Don’t Fight Anymore”
Best Country Song
Brandy Clark — “Buried”
WINNER: Chris Stapleton — “White Horse”
Morgan Wallen — “Last Night”
Tyler Childers — “In Your Love”
Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves — “I Remember Everything”
Best Country Album
Kelsea Ballerini — “Rolling Up The Welcome Mat”
Brothers Osborne — “Brothers Osborne”
Zach Bryan — “Zach Bryan”
Tyler Childers — “Rustin’ In The Rain”
Lainey Wilson — “Bell Bottom Country”
Best Rock Album
Foo Fighters — “But Here We Are”
Greta Van Fleet — “Starcatcher”
Metallica — “72 Seasons”
Paramore — “This Is Why”
Queens of the Stone Age — “In Times New Roman...”
Best Rap Performance
Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar — “The Hillbillies”
Black Thought — “Love Letter”
Coi Leray — “Players”
Drake & 21 Savage — “Rich Flex”
WINNER: Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane — “Scientists & Engineers”
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage —“Sittin’ On Top Of The World”
Doja Cat — “Attention”
Drake and 21 Savage — “Spin Bout U”
WINNER: Lil Durk featuring J. Cole — “All My Life”
SZA — “Low”
Best Rap Song
Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat) — “Attention”
[From Barbie The Album] — Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua) — “Barbie World”
Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert) — “Just Wanna Rock”
Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage) — “Rich Flex”
WINNER: Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane) — “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS”
Best Rap Album
Drake & 21 Savage — “Her Loss”
WINNER: Killer Mike — “Michael”
Metro Boomin — “Heroes & Villains”
Nas — “King’s Disease III”
Travis Scott — “Utopia”
Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown — “Summer Too Hot”
Robert Glasper featuring Sir and Alex Haley — “Back to Love”
Coco Jones —“ICU”
Victoria Monet — “How Does It Make You Feel”
SZA — “Kill Bill”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Babyface ft. Coco Jones — “Simple”
Kenyon Dixon — “Lucky”
Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét — “Hollywood”
WINNER: PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol — “Good Morning”
SZA — “Love Language”
Best R&B Song
Coco Jones — “ICU”
Halle — “Angel”
Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley — “Back to Love”
SZA — “Snooze”
Victoria Monét — “On My Mama”
Best R&B Album
Babyface — “Girls Night Out”
Coco Jones — “What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)”
Emily King — “Special Occasion”
Victoria Monet — “Jaguar II”
Summer Walker — “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”
Best Pop Solo Performance
Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For?” (“Barbie”)
Doja Cat — “Paint the Town Red”
Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo — “Vampire”
Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish — “Never Felt So Alone”
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste — “Candy Necklace”
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile — “Thousand Miles”
WINNER: SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers — “Ghost in the Machine”
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice — “Karma”
Songwriter of the Year, Non-classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillion
Shane McAnally
WINNER: Theron Thomas
Justin Tranter
Producer of the year, non-classical
Jack Antonoff
Dernst D’Mile Memile II
Hit boy
Metro Boomin’
Daniel Nigro
Best Pop Vocal Album
Taylor Swift — “Midnights”
Olivia Rodrigo — “Guts”
Miley Cyrus — “Endless Summer Vacation”
Kelly Clarkson — “Chemistry”
Ed Sheeran — “-”
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Liz Callaway — “To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim”
Rickie Lee Jones — “Pieces of Treasure”
Laufey — “Bewitched”
Pentatonix — “Holidays Around the World”
Bruce Springsteen — “Only the Strong Survive”
Various — “Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3”
Best Comedy Album
Trevor Noah — “I Wish You Would”
Wanda Sykes — “I’m An Entertainer”
Chris Rock — “Selective Outrage”
Sarah Silverman — “Someone You Love”
Dave Chappelle — “What’s In A Name?”
Best Latin Pop Album
Pablo Alboran — “La Cuarta Hoja”
Alemor — “Beautiful HUmans, Vol. 1”
Paula Areanas — “A Ciegas”
Pedro Capo — “La Neta
Maluma — “Don Juan”
Gaby Moreno — “X Mí (Vol. 1)”
Best Latin Rock, Urban of Alternative Album
Cabra — “Martínez”
Diamante Eléctrico — “Leche de Tigre”
Juanes — “Vida Cotidiana”
Natalia Lafourcade — “De Todas Las Flores”
Fito Paez — “EADDA9223”
Best Rock Performance
Arctic Monkeys — “Sculptures of Anything Goes”
Black Pumas — “More Than a Love Song”
Boygenius — “Not Strong Enough”
Foo Fighters — “Rescued”
Metallica — “Lux Æterna”
Best Metal Performance
Disturbed — “Bad Man”
Ghost — “Phantom of the Opera”
Metallica — “72 Seasons”
Slipknot — “Hive Mind”
Spiritbox — “Jaded”
Best Rock Song
Boygenius — “Not Strong Enough”
Foo Fighters — “Rescued”
Olivia Rodrigo — “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”
Queens of the Stone Age — “Emotion Sickness”
The Rolling Stones — “Angry”
Best Alternative Music Performance
Alvvays — “Belinda Says”
Arctic Monkeys — “Body Paint”
Boygenius — “Cool About It”
Lana Del Rey — “A&W”
Paramore — “This Is Why”
Best Alternative Music Album
Arctic Monkeys — “The Car”
Boygenius — “The Record”
Lana Del Rey — “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
Gorillaz — “Cracker Island”
PJ Harvey — “I Inside The Old Year Dying”
See a full list of the categories here.
