Miley Cyrus playfully calls out Grammys audience during ‘Flowers’ performance

Miley Cyrus knows her Grammy-winning song "Flowers" is a hit, and should be treated as such.

During her performance at the 2024 ceremony, Cyrus called out the audience for not singing along, shouting in between her lyrics, "Why are you acting like you don’t know this song?"

Later, cameras captured attendees like Kylie Minogue, Oprah Winfrey and more singing and dancing along to the hit.

Cyrus, with voluminous hair that seemed to channel her godmother Dolly Parton, stunned in a silver dress — her third outfit of the night.

Cyrus' performance comes after she won her first Grammy award for best pop solo performance for "Flowers."

During her Grammys performance, Cyrus also put a jazzy spin on some of the lyrics. She also added some asides mid-performance, including an enthusiastic, "I just won my first Grammy!" before jumping around.

Taylor Swift was captured raising her glass in a toast to the singer's joyful and exuberant performance.

At the end of the song, Cyrus threw the microphone stand to the ground with an echoing thud before strutting offstage.

Hosted by comedian and former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah for a fourth year in a row, the 2024 Grammys are broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. They are available to watch on CBS and various streaming platforms.

SZA leads the list of nominees with nine nominations, with stars like Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Rodrigo, Victoria Monet and more also up for awards. Performers include Dua Lipa, Luke Combs and Joni Mitchell, among others.

