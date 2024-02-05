After more than 15 years of releasing music, Miley Cyrus has won her first and only Grammy Award.

Cyrus took home the award for best pop solo performance for "Flowers," from her eighth album, "Endless Summer Vacation."

Cyrus, who went into the Feb. 4 ceremony with six nominations, has received eight nods at the Grammy Awards throughout her career. But before 2024, she had never won, alongside Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry.

While accepting the award, Cyrus took her win in stride, joking that she was stuck in traffic and thought she'd miss the ceremony.

"I could've missed the award, that's fine, but not Mariah Carey," she said, referring to the award's presenter.

Cyrus noted that she was seated in her "lucky number three" at the ceremony before sharing a story that "sums up this moment."

Her story started with a little boy who desperately wanted a butterfly. His parents gave him a butterfly net, but he still couldn't catch the coveted insect.

"With no luck, he sat down the ground, he finally let go, and he surrendered. And he was OK that he wasn't going to capture this beautiful butterfly," Cyrus shared. "And right when he did, is when the butterfly came and landed right on the tip of the nose."

"This song, 'Flowers,' is my butterfly," she said in closing before proudly holding up the golden statuette.

Miley Cyrus wins her first Grammy Award. JC Olivera / WireImage

Cyrus walked the red carpet in a different outfit than she wore to accept the award — a sheer bronze getup that brought out the gold tones in her voluminous hair.

Miley Cyrus at the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Fans connected her hair to her godmother Dolly Parton, and the custom gold, netted Maison Margiela to Jane Fonda in “Barbarella.”

Hosted by comedian and former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah for a fourth year in a row, the 2024 Grammys are broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. They are available to watch on CBS and various streaming platforms.

SZA leads the list of nominees with nine nominations, with stars like Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Rodrigo, Victoria Monet and more also up for awards. Performers include Dua Lipa, Luke Combs and Joni Mitchell, among others.

Follow TODAY.com for complete Grammys coverage, including this year’s winners, unexpected moments, and can’t-miss performances from the biggest names in music.