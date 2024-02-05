Miley Cyrus stuns fans with Dolly Parton-style Grammys hair

Miley Cyrus made quite the entrance at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The singer was a golden goddess as she channeled her godmother, Dolly Parton, with her statement-making hair while posing for photos on the red carpet ahead of the Feb. 4 telecast. Cyrus' honey-hued locks were curled and blown out for the celebration.

While the hair gave off Parton vibes, it was Cyrus’ custom gold, netted Maison Margiela look that people online were saying was very Jane Fonda in “Barbarella.”

Cyrus turned heads at the Grammys. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

“Miley kind of looks like Jane Fonda,” one person commented on X, while another added, “Miley Cyrus giving me Jane Fonda/Barbarella vibes and I’m here for it!”

"Miley Cyrus as Jane Fonda in the 70s lol," one user tweeted, with countless others also sharing similar comments.

People were also comparing Cyrus' hairdo "a callback" to Parton.

"Miley’s custom margiela moment is so good and the hair definitely feels like a callback to dolly parton," read a tweet.

Yet another person wrote, "SHE GOT THE DOLLY MEETS ELVIS HAIR."

Cyrus is nominated for six Grammy Awards at the 2024 ceremony, including album of the year for “Endless Summer Vacation” and song and record of the year for “Flowers.”

Hosted by comedian and former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah for a fourth year in a row, the 2024 Grammys are broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. They are available to watch on CBS and various streaming platforms.

SZA leads the list of nominees with nine nominations, with stars like Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Rodrigo, Victoria Monet and more also up for awards. Performers include Dua Lipa, Luke Combs and Joni Mitchell, among others.

Follow TODAY.com for complete Grammys coverage, including this year’s winners, unexpected moments, and can’t-miss performances from the biggest names in music.