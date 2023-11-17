It’s no secret that Dolly Parton will always love her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, but how did their sweet connection begin?

Parton, 77, shared the story of how she became Cyrus’ godmother during a recent interview on Sirius XM’s “The Howard Stern Show.”

The country icon explained that she became close to the “Malibu” singer’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, when he toured with her while promoting his 1992 single, “Achy Breaky Heart.”

Billy Ray Cyrus and Dolly Parton became close when they toured together in the early '90s. Katherine Bomboy / NBC via Getty Images

“We just got to be good friends because he’s a Kentucky boy, I’m from Tennessee,” Parton said. “And he said … ‘We’re having a girl, and you’ve got to be her godmother!’ And I said, ‘Well, I’d be honored.’ So actually, Miley and I took over from there. We just stayed very, very close through the years.”

Parton had plenty of other glowing things to say about Cyrus, 30.

“I love Miley. She’s my little sweetheart. I’ve known her since before she was born, actually,” she said.

Stern also asked Parton whether Cyrus ever comes to her for advice.

“Well, she’s asked me a lot of things. She mostly just runs things by me, and we talk,” Parton said. “She’s very successful. Miley’s very smart. She’s very intuitive about the business, and I just think Miley’s a spectacular human being and an amazing talent.”

Parton and Cyrus have collaborated multiple times over the years. Most recently, they performed a cover of Cyrus’ 2013 hit, “Wrecking Ball,” for Parton’s new rock album, “Rockstar,” out Nov. 17.

The lyrics include what seems to be a playful nod to Parton’s classic song, “I Will Always Love You.”

In the original version of “Wrecking Ball,” Cyrus sings, “I can’t live a lie, running for my life/ I will always want you,” but in the collaboration with Parton, the line is changed to, “I can’t live a lie, running for my life/ I will always love you.”

Cyrus celebrated her latest collaboration with her godmother in a recent post on the X platform.

“I’ve grown up covering my Aunt Dollys music & it’s an honor to hear her singing one of my songs,” she wrote. “I love you Aunt Dolly! I’m so happy to add another collaboration under our bedazzled (studded leather) belt!”