Jeremy Renner was showered with a lot of love at the 2024 People's Choice Awards.

When he stepped on stage to present the award for the TV performance of the year, Renner was met with a standing ovation from fans who were glad to see him back on his feet after he experienced a terrible snowplow accident on Jan. 1, 2023.

"We are so, so happy to have him back," host Simu Liu said on stage before Renner walked out.

"The fans rock," Renner said while taking the mic.

"It feels good to be back," he added. "This year has been a heck of a journey and I'm happy to be here with you, the fans. You guys are the best!"

Jeremy Renner speaks on stage during the 2024 People's Choice Awards a year after he was involved in a serious snowplow accident. Mark Von Holden / NBC via Getty Images

Renner's appearance at the PCAs comes after his "Mayor of Kingstown" co-star Emma Laird celebrated his return to work on the hit show.

In December, Laird shared a sweet picture of them on set on her Instagram stories. Above the picture, she wrote, “It’s happening."

On Jan. 1, 2023, Renner suffered major injuries in a snowplow accident in Reno, Nevada.

The “Hawkeye” actor was pulled under a snowplow that weighed at least 7 tons that he had been using to tow his nephew’s truck out of the snow, according to an incident report from Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Due to the accident, which broke more than 30 bones in Renner’s body and left him in critical, but stable condition, Renner had to spend the next few months healing and undergoing intense physical therapy.

However, the actor seems to be doing much better now.

In May 2023, he posted a video of himself working out. In the caption, he wrote, “I’ve decided to push through the pain of progress (this damn shattered tibia) and take the new parts for a tiny test drive. The body is miraculous…. Even though I feel like the Tin Man, needing oil for all my new joints (hips, knees, ankles, tibia etc ). Encouraged after this warm up to press on ( don’t tell my PT).”