Jeremy Renner shows off his ‘miraculous’ body in new workout video

Jeremy Renner is giving fans a glimpse into his current workout routine four months after he was seriously injured in a snowplowing accident.

Renner posted a video on Instagram Friday, May 5, documenting various aspects of his rigorous fitness regime.

In the caption, he provided an update to fans, writing in part, “I’ve decided to push through the pain of progress (this damn shattered tibia) and take the new parts for a tiny test drive.”

“The body is miraculous…. Even though I feel like the Tin Man, needing oil for all my new joints (hips, knees, ankles, tibia etc ),” he added. “Encouraged after this warm up to press on ( don’t tell my PT).”

In the comments, Renner received an outpouring of support from fans and celebrities alike, including Ryan Reynolds who commented, "That’s the stuff!!!"

"Let's go!!!!" Clark Gregg, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." star, wrote.

Renner then followed up his workout post with a video montage on Instagram, which he said was put together by his physical therapist as a point of reference "to remember, you cannot walk unless you take one step at a time!"

While Renner has been on the up-and-up in recent weeks, he was part of a snowplowing accident on New Year’s Day in Nevada where the actor was “completely crushed” by the machinery, according to an emergency call log obtained by NBC News. In an incident report from Washoe County Sheriff’s Office from Jan. 25, officials said that Renner had tried to stop a moving snowplow from hitting his nephew as it slid down a hill.

The accident broke more than 30 bones in Renner's body and left him in critical, but stable condition after he suffered “blunt chest trauma.”

Though he spent time in the intensive care unit due to sustained injuries, he returned home two weeks following the accident.

In the months since the incident, Renner has given fans an inside look at his recovery progress. He has since showed off his modified workout on a stationary bike and shared a video of himself walking on a treadmill.

In addition to his own self-motivation, Renner has had the support of his family and friends.

He gave a shoutout to his daughter, Ava, on her 10th birthday in March for all of the love she’s given him since the accident. He wrote in part on his Instagram story, “So very proud of you in every way. Your hugs and your love, have healed me so incredibly fast.”

Renner also documented some of the sweet notes that his daughter has left for him around the house to keep him motivated, sharing two photos on his Instagram story of notes she wrote on a sticky note for him which read, “Hi beautiful” and “Just keep running, just keep running.”

However, Renner’s “Avengers” co-star Paul Rudd had a different way of expressing his support for the actor following his accident, as told during an April appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

In lieu of a message of support to his friend, Paul created a fake Cameo video for Renner. During the interview, host Jimmy Kimmel rolled the hilarious clip of Rudd as he addressed Renner as if he were a fan — and not a friend.

“Hey, Jerry, I hear you are a little banged up. Got into a fight with a snowblower, apparently?” Rudd said. “Anyway, I just wanted to send this video. It’s really from the heart, and I hope you’re feeling better. It sounds like you are. Apparently, you’re a pretty tough guy. So maybe I’ll get to meet you one day, and wouldn’t that be something?"

Rudd continued, adding, “In the meantime, take care and take it easy for a while. And next time, maybe just let the snow melt."