Jeremy Renner is returning to work as the one-year anniversary of the snowplow accident that nearly took his life draws near.

Renner's "Mayor of Kingstown" co-star Emma Laird celebrated his return to set on her Instagram story. The actor shared a sweet picture of her and Renner filming and wrote, “It’s happening,” over the pic.

Renner re-shared the post on his own Instagram.

“Back with my favourite guy next week," Laird added with a red heart emoji.

In "Mayor of Kingstown," Renner plays Mike McLusky, a power broker in a fictional Michigan town. The show centers around his family as they deal with corruption and inequality in the city. Renner has starred in the show since 2021, and it was renewed for Season Three in September.

Renner's return to work comes after he suffered major injuries in a snowplow accident earlier this year in Reno, Nevada.

On Jan. 1, 2023, the "Hawkeye" actor was pulled under a 7-ton vehicle that he had been using to tow his nephew's truck out of the snow, according to an incident report from Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Renner left the vehicle for a moment without putting the emergency brake on, and the snowplow started to roll back. After he tried to stop the plow, he was "completely crushed" by the vehicle, according to the emergency call log.

Renner spent the next few months healing and undergoing intense physical therapy. Now, to close out 2023, Renner is thanking the people responsible for saving his life.

On Dec. 29, Renner paid tribute to the staff at Nevada hospital Renown Regional Medical Center, posting a photo of himself sitting inside a bus representing his organization, the RennerVation Foundation.

“Stopped by to see kids/superheroes , first responders , and doctors, nurses and staff at Renown hospital," Renner captioned the post. "Paying my respects and celebrating love, life and the blessings it brings to us all."

According to the organization's official website, Renner founded the foundation to provide "solid and compassionate support to vulnerable children."