A spokesman for Academy Award-nominated actor Jeremy Renner says the star endured “blunt chest trauma” that has left him in intensive care after a snow plow accident on New Year’s Day.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2, 2023,” spokesman Sam Mast said in a statement to NBC News. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

Mast also said Renner’s family is grateful to the doctors and nurses who have helped him, noting they are “also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

Jeremy Renner at a "Hawkeye" screening on Nov. 22, 2021 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The “Avengers” star, 51, was in an accident in Reno, Nevada. He has a home in the area, according to the Reno Gazette Journal.

“We can confirm Jeremy is hospitalized in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” Mast said on Sunday in a previous statement. “His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.”

Deputies responded to reports of a traumatic injury around 9 a.m. on Jan. 1, taking Renner to a local hospital with the aid of a fire department, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are investigating the accident but say Renner was the only person involved. Washoe County had a “shelter in place” order after a major snowstorm blanketed the region on New Year’s Eve and sparked power outages, according to the Reno Gazette Journal.

Renner has posted images of his snow-covered home on Instagram and in 2021, he shared a video of himself clearing snow.

"I have so much respect for Mother Earth , and Mother Nature … I expect to lose the fight but I’ll always give it my best shot," he captioned the video.