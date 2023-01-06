New details have emerged about the snowplow incident that left actor Jeremy Renner seriously injured.

According to an emergency call log obtained by NBC News, an unnamed caller was “screaming” as they told the dispatcher that Renner had been “completely crushed” by a snowplow near his home in Reno, Nevada, on Jan. 1.

The dispatcher noted in the 911 log that Renner was “moaning loudly” and was “bleeding heavily.”

The call log also stated that the “Hawkeye” star, who turns 52 on Jan. 7, was having “extreme (difficulty) breathing,” and stated it was believed that “the right side of his chest is collapsed — upper torso is crushed.”

The vehicle involved in the incident was a PistenBully snowplow weighing at least 7 tons, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said in a Jan. 3 press conference.

According to the sheriff, Renner had been using his snowplow to tow another vehicle that was stuck in the snow.

Renner had apparently climbed out of the PistenBully for a moment to speak to a family member when the snowplow started to roll. Renner then attempted to climb back into the driver’s seat of the plow to stop it from rolling, and was “run over" at that point, the sheriff said.

Renner was hospitalized following the incident. His spokesperson, Sam Mast, told NBC News that Renner had suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” and underwent surgery on Jan. 2, noting at the time that the actor was in “critical but stable condition.”

The day after his surgery, Renner shared a photo from his hospital bed on Instagram, his face appearing bruised.

“Thank you all for your kind words,” he captioned the photo. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

On Jan. 5, the two-time Oscar nominee shared another update from the hospital, posting a Twitter video of his mom and sister caring for him and massaging his head.

"A 'not no great' ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama,” he tweeted along with a heart emoji. “Thank you sooooo much.”