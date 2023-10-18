Simu Liu is sharing what it was like to be at the "Eras Tour" concert film premiere in Los Angeles — with Taylor Swift standing right behind him.

During an Oct. 18 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Liu explained what it was like to go to the premiere with his girlfriend, Allison Hsu, and sit in front of Taylor Swift who was caught on camera grooving to some of her songs.

On the show, Jimmy Kimmel played a video that someone took in the theater of Liu standing in front of Swift while she danced along to the film.

"You look embarrassed that you have better seats than Taylor Swift," Kimmel joked of the clip.

Simu Liu and Allison Hsu at the "Eras Tour" film premiere on Oct. 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

"Well, I'm just embarrassed because I'm like, clearly they're not taking the video for me. So I just feel like I'm in the way," Liu explained. "But then I also feel like, OK, I'm an a--hole if I just sit because then I don't look like I'm enjoying the music," Liu said. "But then if I'm too into it, then I'm stealing her frame."

Liu noted that Swift was there for the whole movie, which has a full run time of 2 hours and 48 minutes, according to AMC Theatres, and caused him and his date to be rattled over her presence.

"I was freaking out. Allison was apoplectic," he joked.

However, things got awkward for Liu when he realized he needed to go to the bathroom in the middle of the movie. The "Barbie" actor noted he didn't want to appear disrespectful to Swift by skedaddling out of the theater when he was in plain view, so he tried to hold off on using the restroom for as long as possible.

"Halfway through the movie, I had to pee," he said. "I had to go so bad because it's like these premieres always start late, and I was downing Diet Coke, and the movie is two and a half hours long. I'm like trying to figure out what the best era is to go that would be least offensive for Taylor.

"And I was like, well it's obviously not going to be 'Reputation' or '1989' because those are my personal favorites. I'm never missing those, you know? And then I'm like, 'Well, I can't wait until 'Midnights.'"

Taylor Swift showed up at the "Eras Tour" film premiere in a whimsical blue dress. Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

He goes on to say "all the eras are great," but that he ultimately "made the decision to go during 'Folklore'" because he couldn't "hold it anymore."

After hearing that, Kimmel said that Liu chose the right time to go because that's when Swift was photographed "out in the woods" for the album's cover art.

"That's a great place to pee," Kimmel joked.

"Yes, I'm glad we understand each other," Liu replied with a smile.