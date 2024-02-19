The People's Choice Awards are decided by the people. And who did the people deem worthy in 2024? We're about to find out.
Airing Feb. 18, the 2024 People's Choice Awards is broadcast on NBC and E! simultaneously. Simu Liu is one of the nine nominees for "Barbie," and he's also the host.
Read on for a list of winners, updated throughout the night.
Movie of the year
“Barbie”
“Fast X”
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
“Oppenheimer”
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
“TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR FILM”
“The Little Mermaid”
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
Comedy movie of the year
"80 for Brady"
"Anyone but You"
"Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret."
"Asteroid City"
"Barbie"
"Cocaine Bear"
"No Hard Feelings"
"Wonka"
Drama movie of the year
"Creed III"
"Five Nights at Freddy’s"
"Killers of the Flower Moon"
"Leave the World Behind"
"M3GAN"
"Oppenheimer"
"Scream VI"
"The Color Purple"
Male movie star of the year
Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
Chris Pratt, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
Keanu Reeves, “John Wick: Chapter 4”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Michael B. Jordan, “Creed III”
Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
Timothée Chalamet, “Wonka”
Tom Cruise, “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”
Female movie star of the year
Florence Pugh, “Oppenheimer”
Halle Bailey, “The Little Mermaid”
Jenna Ortega, “Scream VI”
Jennifer Lawrence, “No Hard Feelings”
Julia Roberts, “Leave the World Behind”
Margot Robbie, “Barbie”
Rachel Zegler, “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”
Viola Davis, “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”
Action movie star of the year
Brie Larson, "The Marvels"
Chris Pratt, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"
Gal Gadot, "Heart of Stone"
Jason Momoa, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom"
Keanu Reeves, "John Wick: Chapter 4"
Rachel Zegler, "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes"
Tom Cruise, "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One"
Viola Davis, "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes"
Comedy movie star of the year
Adam Sandler, "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah"
Glen Powell, "Anyone but You"
Jennifer Lawrence, "No Hard Feelings"
Margot Robbie, "Barbie"
Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"
Scarlett Johansson, "Asteroid City"
Sydney Sweeney, "Anyone but You"
Timothée Chalamet, "Wonka"
Drama movie star of the year
Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"
Julia Roberts, "Leave the World Behind"
Fantasia Barrino, "The Color Purple"
Florence Pugh, "Oppenheimer"
Jacob Elordi, "Priscilla"
Jenna Ortega, "Scream VI"
Leonardo DiCaprio, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
Michael B. Jordan, "Creed III"
Movie performance of the year
America Ferrera, "Barbie"
Charles Melton, "May December"
Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"
Jacob Elordi, "Saltburn"
Melissa McCarthy, "The Little Mermaid"
Natalie Portman, "May December"
Simu Liu, "Barbie"
Viola Davis, "Air"
The show of the year
“Grey’s Anatomy”
“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Saturday Night Live”
“Ted Lasso”
“The Bear”
“The Last of Us”
“Vanderpump Rules”
Comedy show of the year
"Abbott Elementary"
"And Just Like That..."
"Never Have I Ever"
"Only Murders in the Building"
"Saturday Night Live"
"Ted Lasso"
"The Bear"
"Young Sheldon"
Drama show of the year
"Chicago Fire"
"Ginny & Georgia"
"Grey’s Anatomy"
"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"
"Outer Banks"
"Succession"
"The Last of Us"
"The Morning Show"
Sci-fi/fantasy show of the year
"Ahsoka"
"American Horror Story: Delicate"
"Black Mirror"
"Ghosts"
"Loki"
"Secret Invasion"
"The Mandalorian"
"The Witcher"
Reality show of the year
"90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?"
"Below Deck"
"Jersey Shore Family Vacation“
"Selling Sunset"
"The Kardashians"
"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"
"The Real Housewives of New Jersey"
"Vanderpump Rules"
Competition show of the year
"America’s Got Talent"
"American Idol"
"Big Brother"
"Dancing with the Stars"
"RuPaul’s Drag Race"
"Survivor"
"Squid Game: The Challenge"
"The Voice"
Bingeworthy show of the year
Beef
Citadel
Jury Duty
Love Is Blind
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
The Crown
The Night Agent
The Summer I Turned Pretty
Male TV star of the year
Chase Stokes, “Outer Banks"
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso"
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear"
Kieran Culkin, “Succession"
Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"
Samuel L. Jackson, "Secret Invasion"
Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"
Tom Hiddleston, "Loki"
Female TV star of the year
Ali Wong, "Beef"
Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"
Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
Mariska Hargitay, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"
Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"
Rosario Dawson, "Ahsoka"
Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"
Comedy TV star of the year
Ali Wong, “Beef”
Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”
Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
Drama TV star of the year
Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
Chase Stokes, “Outer Banks”
Ice-T, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Mariska Hargitay, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”
Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
TV performance of the year
Adjoa Andoh, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”
Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
WINNER: Billie Eilish, “Swarm”
Jon Hamm, “The Morning Show”
Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”
Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”
Steven Yuen, “Beef”
Storm Reid, “The Last of Us”
Reality TV star of the year
Ariana Madix, “Vanderpump Rules”
Chrishell Stause, “Selling Sunset”
Garcelle Beauvais, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
Kandi Burruss, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”
Khloé Kardashian, “The Kardashians”
Kim Kardashian, “The Kardashians”
Kyle Richards, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”
Competition contestant of the year
Anetra, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
Ariana Madix, “Dancing with the Stars”
Charity Lawson, “The Bachelorette”
Theresa Nist, “The Golden Bachelor”
Iam Tongi, “American Idol”
Keke Palmer, “That’s My Jam”
Sasha Colby, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
Xochitl Gomez, “Dancing with the Stars”
Daytime talk show of the year
“Good Morning America”
“LIVE with Kelly and Mark”
“Sherri”
“The Drew Barrymore Show”
“The Jennifer Hudson Show”
“The Kelly Clarkson Show”
“The View”
“Today”
Nighttime talk show of the year
“Hart to Heart”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
“Late Night with Seth Meyers”
“The Daily Show”
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”
“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”
Host of the year
Gordon Ramsay, Hell’s Kitchen”
Jimmy Fallon, “That’s My Jam”
Nick Cannon, “The Masked Singer”
Padma Lakshmi, “Top Chef”
RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
Ryan Seacrest, “American Idol”
Steve Harvey, “Celebrity Family Feud”
Terry Crews, “America’s Got Talent”
Male artist of the year
Bad Bunny
Drake
Jack Harlow
Jung Kook
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Female artist of the year
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Karol G
Lainey Wilson
Miley Cyrus
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Male country artist of the year
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
HARDY
Jelly Roll
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Zach Bryan
Female country artist of the year
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Shania Twain
Male Latin artist of the year
Bad Bunny
Bizarrap
Feid
Manuel Turizo
Maluma
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Ozuna
Female Latin artist of the year
Ángela Aguilar
Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
Shakira
Young Miko
Pop artist of the year
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Jung Kook
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift
Hip-hop artist of the year
Cardi B
Drake
Future
Jack Harlow
Latto
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone
Travis Scott
R&B artist of the year
Beyoncé
Brent Faiyaz
Janelle Monáe
SZA
Tems
The Weeknd
Usher
Victoria Monét
New artist of the year
Coi Leray
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Jung Kook
Noah Kahan
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Stephen Sanchez
The group/duo of the year
Dan + Shay
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Jonas Brothers
Old Dominion
Paramore
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Song of the year
“Dance The Night,” Dua Lipa
“Fast Car,” Luke Combs
“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
“Fukumean,” Gunna
“greedy,” Tate McRae
“Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
“Paint The Town Red,” Doja Cat
“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
Album of the year
“Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus
“For All The Dogs”, Drake
“Gettin’ Old”, Luke Combs
“Guts”, Olivia Rodrigo
“Mañana Será Bonito”, Karol G
“Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana”, Bad Bunny
“One Thing At A Time”, Morgan Wallen
“Pink Friday 2”, Nicki Minaj
Collaboration song of the year
“All My Life,” Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
“Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice With Aqua
“Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma
“First Person Shooter,” Drake Feat. J. Cole
“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan Feat. Kasey Musgraves
“Seven,” Jung Kook Feat. Latto
“TQG,” Karol G, Shakira
“Un x100to,” Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny
Concert tour of the year
+–=÷x Tour, Ed Sheeran
COLDPLAY MUSIC of the SPHERES WORLD TOUR
Love On Tour, Harry Styles
Luke Combs World Tour
Morgan Wallen One Night At A Time World Tour
P!nk Summer Carnival Tour
Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé
TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR
Social celebrity of the year
Britney Spears
Dwayne Johnson
Kim Kardashian
Kylie Jenner
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Comedy act of the year
"Baby J", John Mulaney
"Emergency Contact", Amy Schumer
"God Loves Me", Marlon Wayans
"I’m An Entertainer", Wanda Sykes
"Off The Record", Trevor Noah
"Reality Check", Kevin Hart
"Selective Outrage", Chris Rock
"Someone You Love", Sarah Silverman
Athlete of the year
Coco Gauff
Giannis Antetokounmpo
LeBron James
Lionel Messi
Sabrina Ionescu
Simone Biles
Stephen Curry
Travis Kelce