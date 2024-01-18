100 this-or-that questions to make your conversations more compelling

People start asking this-or-that questions from the moment they understand free will. Dogs or cats? Early bird or night owl? While you may feel strongly about dogs and late nights, your very own sibling or best friend may feel just as strongly about felines and early mornings, and a passionate debate may follow. Things get even more difficult when it’s a this-or-that question about two popular events like Thanksgiving or Christmas — is it even possible to pick? It’s also fun to challenge someone to choose between iconic name brands: Android or iPhone? Coke or Pepsi? And no cheating with, “well, it depends!” You have to choose one.

This-or-that questions can help you learn about the people in your life, or help you get to know someone new. Not to get too deep, but this-or-that questions can tell you a lot about a person without requiring an overtly serious conversation. And they also provide an opportunity to learn about yourself and your interests.

There are great this-or-that questions about your favorite foods, trips, games, reading habits and so much more. We’ve compiled some of the best this-or-that questions to get you started the next time you’re on a long road trip or just looking to know more about the person sitting across from you.

100 clever this-or-that questions