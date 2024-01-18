100 this-or-that questions to make your conversations more compelling

People start asking this-or-that questions from the moment they understand free will. Dogs or cats? Early bird or night owl? While you may feel strongly about dogs and late nights, your very own sibling or best friend may feel just as strongly about felines and early mornings, and a passionate debate may follow. Things get even more difficult when it’s a this-or-that question about two popular events like Thanksgiving or Christmas — is it even possible to pick? It’s also fun to challenge someone to choose between iconic name brands: Android or iPhone? Coke or Pepsi? And no cheating with, “well, it depends!” You have to choose one.
This-or-that questions can help you learn about the people in your life, or help you get to know someone new. Not to get too deep, but this-or-that questions can tell you a lot about a person without requiring an overtly serious conversation. And they also provide an opportunity to learn about yourself and your interests.
There are great this-or-that questions about your favorite foods, trips, games, reading habits and so much more. We’ve compiled some of the best this-or-that questions to get you started the next time you’re on a long road trip or just looking to know more about the person sitting across from you.
100 clever this-or-that questions
- Pepsi or Coke?
- Chess or checkers?
- Coffee or tea?
- Earbuds or headphones?
- Salt or pepper?
- Orange juice or apple juice?
- Beauty or brains?
- Ryan Gosling or Ryan Reynolds?
- Summer or winter?
- Dogs or cats?
- Fiction or nonfiction?
- Vacation or staycation?
- Early bird or night owl?
- City or countryside?
- Roommates or live alone?
- Cider or beer?
- Red wine or white wine?
- Board games or video games?
- Books or movies?
- Night in or night out?
- Drive or public transportation?
- Pen or pencil?
- Notebook or laptop?
- Thanksgiving or Christmas?
- Dine in or delivery?
- Fruit or vegetables?
- Text or call?
- Brick or plain walls?
- Fake or real fireplace?
- Cupcake or cookie?
- Driver or passenger?
- Sing or dance?
- Dentist or physical?
- Play or musical?
- Used book or new book?
- One or two pillows?
- Convertible or truck?
- Backyard or terrace?
- Run or bike?
- Hike or beach?
- Pancakes or waffles?
- Sweet or salty?
- Breakfast or dinner?
- Pizza or pasta?
- Full-time or freelance work?
- Dark chocolate or milk chocolate?
- Backpack or suitcase?
- Apartment or house?
- Movie date or dinner date?
- Sausage or bacon?
- Android or iPhone?
- Sunrise or sunset?
- River or lake?
- Tattoos or piercings?
- Chrome or Safari?
- Reading or writing?
- Gold or silver?
- Too hot or too cold?
- Hot cocoa or hot cider?
- Truth or dare?
- Marvel or DC?
- Scrunchies or hair ties?
- Bagel or roll?
- Milkshakes or smoothies?
- Onion rings or French fries?
- Vanilla or chocolate?
- Alone time or group hang?
- Shower or bath?
- Bear or moose?
- Converse or vans?
- Gym or spa?
- Game night or movie night?
- Mac or PC?
- Bus or train?
- Butter or jam?
- The book or the movie adaptation?
- Window or aisle seat?
- East coast or west coast?
- Glass half empty or glass half full?
- Friends or family?
- Cooking or baking?
- Glasses or contacts?
- Hat or headband?
- Overhead light or lamp?
- Sun or moon?
- Flats or heels?
- Neutral or colorful?
- Arcade or movie theater?
- Still or sparkling water?
- Memes or gifs?
- Travel to the past or future?
- Rain or snow?
- Sneakers or sandals?
- Pedicure or manicure?
- Reality TV or sitcom?
- Online shopping or in-store?
- Chunky or simple jewelry?
- Fake or real plants?
- Chapstick or lipstick?
- Crossbody or tote bag?