Self-love is a radical act of courage.

It is a celebration of your inherent worthiness in a world constantly building a case for what you’re lacking. When done in a healthy way, self-love isn't narcissistic or selfish. Instead it’s like coming home … to yourself — exactly as you are.

Self-love is important because it is the ability to treat yourself with kindness, compassion and grace, while setting and respecting your own healthy boundaries, according to Eboni Harris, MA, LPC, LMFT and co-founder of Melanin & Mental Health.

“Self-love encompasses the capacity to make choices that serve our highest well-being,” Eliza Boquin, MA, LMFT and the other half of the partnership that founded Melanin & Mental Health told TODAY.com. “It extends to nurturing our physical, mental and spiritual aspects.”

Boquin, who is also the founder of The Flow & Ease Healing Center, Inc. in Houston, says self-love requires honesty and intentionality. Thus, it takes effort, like soaking up edifying words or using positive affirmations, to keep you grounded along your journey.

“Healthy affirmations highlight a truth that is being presently displayed by a person, a truth that has been displayed in the past, or a truth that–once grasped by the individual–can come to bear positively on their lives,” Geremy Keeton, LMFT and senior director of the counseling services department of Focus on the Family, told TODAY.com.

“Affirmations, quick and meaningful statements, provide an excellent tool in the self-love journey since they don’t require a ton of time, money, or effort,” Megan Logan, LCSW, PA and author of “Be Kind to Yourself” adds. With our busy lives, self-love can feel like a luxury, right along with self-care, but affirmations are one way to make it a part of our everyday.

Our self-talk (so many “self” phrases here, we know!) is often rooted in messages from society, our families, past traumas and experiences. That said, this internal dialogue can have a powerful impact on how we feel about ourselves. The good news? “Affirmations help change this with more helpful thoughts and beliefs about ourselves,” Logan says.

Affirmations may feel awkward to say or think at first, but with repetition, a personalized focus and a neutral approach, they can create a new pathway in our brains for how we see ourselves and show up in the world.

Ready to retrain your subconscious and stop toxic thinking in its tracks? Here’s a list of self-love affirmations to help you live a healthier and happier life.