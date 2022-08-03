60 positive quotes to brighten even the rainiest of days

Everyone needs an extra dose of positivity every now and again.

While we are often encouraged to chase success and recognition, positivity is not something that is always emphasized. Although it may seem insignificant, it can be just what you need when facing life's inevitable obstacles.

Some people buy themselves bouquets of flowers, make drastic career changes or take vacations for a shift of perspective. But really, the change in mindset comes from within — and these external sources of joy are just placeholders for the real thing. Instead, read and reflect on these positive quotes when you need a reminder of all the good that's in front of you.

There's an inspirational quote for every situation, whether you're in the midst of a a major life change, dealing with heartbreak, overcoming some tough times or simply in need of positive affirmations to recite in the morning.

Whatever you do, don't keep the positivity to yourself. Spread some happiness by sharing these quotes with the people you love most.

Positive quotes to start the day off right

"A positive attitude is something everyone can work on, and everyone can learn how to employ it." — Joan Lunden

"Positive anything is better than negative nothing." — Elbert Hubbard

"The sun himself is weak when he first rises, and gathers strength and courage as the day gets on." — Charles Dickens, "The Old Curiosity Shop"

"In every day, there are 1,440 minutes. That means we have 1,440 daily opportunities to make a positive impact." — Les Brown

"Stay close to anything that makes you glad you are alive." — Hafiz

"There is always light. If only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it." — Amanda Gorman

"I’ve found that there is always some beauty left — in nature, sunshine, freedom, in yourself; these can all help you." — Anne Frank

"I avoid looking forward or backward, and try to keep looking upward." — Charlotte Bronte

"What is the difference between an obstacle and an opportunity? Our attitude toward it. Every opportunity has a difficult, and every difficulty has an opportunity." — J. Sidlow Baxter

"Our life is what our thoughts make it." — Marcus Aurelius

"Every day brings new choices." — Martha Beck

"It’s a wonderful thing to be optimistic. It keeps you healthy and it keeps you resilient." — Daniel Kahneman

"Work hard, stay positive, and get up early. It’s the best part of the day." — George Allen, Sr.

"Look at people for an example, but then make sure to do things your way. Surround yourself with positive people." — Queen Latifah

Positive quotes about change

"Just for the record darling, not all positive change feels positive in the beginning." — S.C. Lourie

"I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination." — Jimmy Dean

"Real change, enduring change, happens one step at a time." — Ruth Bader Ginsburg

"Change will not come if we wait for some other person, or if we wait for some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek." — Barack Obama

"To improve is to change; to be perfect is to change often." — Winston Churchill

"Change not only was inevitable, but usually brought its own rewards." — Nicholas Spark, "The Last Song"

"Change your thoughts and you change your world." — Norman Vincent Peale

"Some changes look negative on the surface but you will soon realize that space is being created in your life for something new to emerge." — Eckhart Tolle

"When your dreams are bigger than the places you find yourself in, sometimes you need to seek out your own reminders that there is more. And there is always more waiting for you on the other side of fear." — Elaine Welteroth, "More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are"

"Nobody can go back and start a new beginning, but anyone can start today and make a new ending." — Maria Robinson

"The joy of life comes from our encounters with new experiences, and hence there is no greater joy than to have an endlessly changing horizon, for each day to have a new and different sun." — Chris McCandless, "Into the Wild"

"People deal too much with the negative, with what is wrong. Why not try and see positive things, to just touch those things and make them bloom?" — Thich Nhat Hanh

"But I have found that in the simple act of living with hope, and in the daily effort to have a positive impact in the world, the days I do have are made all the more meaningful and precious. And for that I am grateful." — Elizabeth Edwards

"Instead of hating, I have chosen to forgive and spend all of my positive energy on changing the world." — Camryn Manh

Positive quotes about love and heartbreak

"They say a person needs just three things to be truly happy in this world: someone to love, something to do, and something to hope for." — Tom Bodett

"Our wounds are often the openings into the best and most beautiful part of us." — David Richo

"When we love, we always strive to become better than we are. When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too." — Paulo Coehlo, "The Alchemist"

"Loving people and animals makes us stronger in the right ways and weaker in the right ways. Even if animals and people leave, even if they die, they leave us better. So we keep loving, even though we might lose, because loving teaches us and changes us." — Glennon Doyle, "Carry On, Warrior"

"Don’t let what he wants eclipse what you need. He is very dreamy. But he is not the sun. You are." — Sandra Oh as Cristina Yang, "Grey's Anatomy"

"Love is not something we give or get; it is something that we nurture and grow, a connection that can only be cultivated between two people when it exists within each one of them — we can only love others as much as we love ourselves." — Brené Brown, "The Gifts of Imperfection"

"Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom." — Marcel Proust

"Sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together." — Marilyn Monroe

"I’m thankful for my struggle because without it I wouldn’t have stumbled across my strength." — Alex Elle

"When one door closes, another opens; but we often look so long and so regretfully upon the closed door that we do not see the one which has opened for us." — Alexander Graham Bell

"Love is never lost. If not reciprocated, it will flow back and soften and purify the heart. — Washington Irving

"Don’t dwell on what went wrong. Instead, focus on what to do next. Spend your energies on moving forward toward finding the answer." — Denis Waitley

Positive quotes about overcoming life's challenges

"Instead of worrying about what you cannot control, shift your energy to what you can create." — Roy T. Bennett, "The Light in the Heart"

"Doing the best at this moment puts you in the best place for the next moment." — Oprah Winfrey

"There are years that ask questions and years that answer." — Zora Neale Hurston, "Their Eyes Were Watching God"

"Inspiration comes from within yourself. One has to be positive. When you’re positive, good things happen." — Deep Roy

"You can, you should, and if you’re brave enough to start, you will." — Stephen King, "On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft"

"If you look the right way, you can see that the whole world is a garden." — Frances Hodgson Burnett, "The Secret Garden"

"What is to give light must endure burning." — Viktor Frankl, "Man's Search for Meaning"

"Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see the shadow. It’s what sunflowers do." — Helen Keller

"You’ve done it before and you can do it now. See the positive possibilities. Redirect the substantial energy of your frustration and turn it into positive, effective, unstoppable determination." — Ralph Marston

"Problems are not stop signs, they are guidelines." — Robert H. Schuller

"Even if you fall on your face, you’re still moving forward." — Victor Kiam

"It ain’t about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward." — Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa, "Rocky"

"Your power is not in where you are. Your power is in where you've been." — T.D. Jakes

"When you can pull yourself out of your own muck, by giving your same old stories happier endings, you'll find that rage turns to peace, pain to power, fear to courage." — Martha Beck

"Once you replace negative thoughts with positive ones, you’ll start having positive results." — Willie Nelson

"Positive thinking will let you do everything better than negative thinking will." — Zig Ziglar

"If you’re not making mistakes, then you’re not doing anything. I’m positive that a doer makes mistakes." — John Wooden

"If you have a positive attitude and constantly strive to give your best effort, eventually you will overcome your immediate problems and find you are ready for greater challenges." — Pat Riley

"Positive feelings come from being honest about yourself and accepting your personality, and physical characteristics, warts and all; and, from belonging to a family that accepts you without question." — Willard Scott

"I feel that sin and evil are the negative part of you, and I think it’s like a battery: you’ve got to have the negative and the positive in order to be a complete person." — Dolly Parton

