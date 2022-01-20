25 quotes that celebrate self love

You’ve heard the phrase so many times from airline attendants that you can probably recite it from memory: Place the oxygen mask on yourself first before helping others who may need assistance.

The same thing is true for love. Before you can truly show up for other people, you need to ensure that your relationship with yourself is rock solid, and treat yourself with the same gentleness you would reserve for another person.

We’ve compiled a list of quotes about self love from celebrities, authors, musicians and spiritual leaders to remind you to bask in your own affection — say them to yourself as often as you need to hear them.

1. You are the best mother, father, sister, friend, cousin, and lover you will ever have. — Oprah Winfrey

2. But the most exciting, challenging and significant relationship of all is the one you have with yourself. And if you can find someone to love the you you love, well, that’s just fabulous. —Darren Star + Michael Patrick King, "Sex and the City"

3. We can only love others as much as we love ourselves. — Brene Brown

4. I believe self-love is a by-product of integrity. Living true to your values—whether you feel like it or not. — Patricia Moreno

5. Be a master at loving yourself and people will follow. — Kim Guerra

6. And I can’t help lovin’ myself/ And I don’t need nobody else / If I was you I’d wanna be me, too. — Jason Desrouleaux, Meghan Trainor and others, “Me Too”

7. Knowing how to be solitary is central to the art of loving. When we can be alone, we can be with others without using them as a means of escape.” ― bell hooks, "All About Love: New Visions"

8. Do not let what he wants eclipse what you need. He is very dreamy … But he is not the sun. You are. — Shonda Rhimes, "A Year of Yes"

9. I say it ain’t bragging if you can back it up. — Muhammad Ali

10. i found god in myself / and i loved her / i loved her fiercely ― Ntozake Shange, “Lady in Red”

11. Treat yourself like someone you love.― Glennon Doyle Melton, Love Warrior

12. Nothing you resolve to do will make you worthy of love. You are enough right now. — Author Unknown

13. look down at your body / whisper / There is no home like you.— Rupi Kaur, “thank you,” from The Sun and Her Flowers

14. Remember who you were before they told you who to be. — Dulce Ruby

15. I may be a senior, but so what? I’m still hot. — Betty White

16. Even when muddy, / your wings sparkle bright / wonders that heal broken worlds. ― Aberjhani, “The River of Winged Dreams”

17. Love is inside me. Other people might awaken it or threaten it, but as a capacity, it’s mine. — Sharon Salzberg

18. I read and walked for miles at night along the beach, writing bad blank verse and searching endlessly for someone wonderful who would step out of the darkness and change my life. It never crossed my mind that that person could be me. — Anna Quindlen, "Living Out Loud"

19. You carry so much love in your heart. Give some to yourself. —Author Unknown

20. Document the moments you feel most in love with yourself—what you’re wearing, who you’re around, what you’re doing. Recreate and repeat. — Warsan Shire

21. Self love is not a place we get to but a place we choose. — Shannon Kaiser, "The Self-Love Experiment"

22. Let me fall if I must fall. The one I will become will catch me. — Baal Shem Tov

23. Loving yourself isn’t vanity. It’s sanity. — Katrina Mayer

24. There is no beauty that can compare with the beauty of self-knowledge and the tranquility that comes when you accept yourself as you are. — Sophia Loren, "Women & Beauty"

25. To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance. — Oscar Wilde, "An Ideal Husband"