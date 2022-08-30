80 retirement wishes to celebrate a job well done

Saying goodbye is never easy — even if they're moving on to greener pastures, like retirement.

This is especially true when it comes to your coworkers, bosses and mentors. You've supported each other during the rainiest of days, celebrated each other's career wins and as a result, forged an unbreakable bond.

Although bittersweet, retirement is a time to recognize the ending of one chapter and the start of a new one — without early morning wake-up calls, chaotic email inboxes and the inevitable Sunday scaries.

Mark the occasion with these retirement wishes to let them know that all their hard work and dedication hasn't gone unnoticed. In fact, far from it.

We've come up with short yet incredibly sweet sentiments for all the special people in your life: your coworker who's been by your side since day one, your boss or mentor who gave you the confidence you needed to thrive, your employee who made going to work a joy, and your friend or family member with an inspiring work ethic.

Below, find a mix of funny and heartfelt ways to wish them a very happy retirement. Pick a favorite to write in a retirement card, send in a text message or post on Instagram.

Retirement wishes for a coworker or colleague

There are no ends or beginnings, just transitions that take us where we’re meant to go next. Happy journey, happy everything.

Now that you’re retired, every night is Friday night. Enjoy the celebration and go make some noise!

Good luck on the next chapter to a coworker who wrote the book.

You brought joy when you came and are leave happiness in your wake. Best wishes and thank you.

Best of luck to someone who clearly doesn’t need it! You’re on your way to bigger and better things.

You came, you succeeded, you retired. Well done!

Morning, noon and night, you were always here. What’ll we ever do without you? Good luck and take some well-deserved time just for you.

Seasons come and go, but your legacy is forever. Thank you and best wishes on the future.

Keep calm and golf on. Good luck!

All good things must come to an end even when we wish they wouldn’t. Thank you for everything.

When one door closes, another opens at a vacation resort. Have an umbrella drink on us!

What we leave behind isn’t nearly as important as what lies ahead. The best of luck to you on your next chapter.

First one in, last one out. Your dedication knows no bounds and your contributions will be sincerely missed.

If success is dependent on determination, then you showed us all how it’s done. Wishing you the very best!

In these last years, you set the standard for loyalty, kindness and character. No one will ever be able to take your place.

You never had to aim for success — you hit the target every single time. And we’re all the better for it. Thank you.

Your contributions and laughter are the legacy you leave behind. Things just won’t be the same without you.

Here’s hoping that the next chapter finds your toes in the sand, palm trees swaying in the wind and a whole lotta pickleball. Go get ‘em!

When loyalty and dedication work together, expect a masterclass in success. And that’s exactly what you are. Congratulations.

Happiness is knowing that you’ve achieved your goals and because of you, the world’s a better place. Or, at the very least, our place is. You will be so missed.

There were a lot of meetings. A lot. Way too many. I only survived them because of you.

May the road rise up to meet you, may the wind always be at your back and may your RV never run out of gas. Happy travels!

Never underestimate how much one person can touch the lives of others. Happy retirement!

Be proud of what you’ve accomplished, the person that you are and the difference you’ve made in the lives of those around you.

The amount of good luck coming your way is absolutely ridiculous! Now, go enjoy it.

Congratulations on achieving the greatest accomplishment possible: no longer working here. Happy retirement!

Now that you’re retiring, there’s going to be one extra doughnut on the break table. I’ll fight to the death for it. You’ll be missed.

Just think, no one from IT is ever going to ask if you rebooted your computer again. Enjoy every single minute of it.

Goodbye tension, hello pension! Let the fun begin!

Coworkers by chance, friends by choice. I’ll miss you.

I knew from the moment we met that we’d be more than just coworkers. I’ll miss you so much.

Now that you’re retiring, there will be one less person to lean on for support, one less smile to light up the morning, one less email to add to “reply all.” You sure you gotta go? It’s not going to be the same without you.

Retirement wishes for a friend or family member

Make new friends, but keep the old, working with you has been nothing but gold. Good luck.

Wishing you the best of luck on the next episode of “What Happens Now?”

Some people come into our lives for a reason. Without you, I might never have known the true meaning of happy hour.

Success comes from knowing you did your best to be your best. It should feel good knowing that you were at the top of your game. Congratulations!

In my eyes, you were successful not only at your job, but at winning over my heart. I can't wait to spend more time together in your next chapter.

Wishing you discovery, relaxation and joy in the years ahead. Enjoy every minute!

Much like life, work is a journey. Now that this leg of the trip is over, I am so excited to see what comes next for you.

Remember all the times you texted me “WTF” during meetings? I thought it meant “Where’s the fries?” Now that you’re retiring, I thought you should know the truth.

Retirement checklist: Wake up whenever you feel like it. Relax over a latte. See the world. Read a book. Walk by the ocean. Spend time with loved ones. Repeat.

Happy trails to you, my longtime friend. Wishing you clear skies and sunny weather ahead.

I’d wish you good luck, but you aren’t going to need it because everything you are comes from hard work and not a horseshoe. You’re going to be amazing.

This isn’t just goodbye. It’s who’s going to pick up the tab at the next happy hour? You’ll be missed.

You had me at “hello.” Best wishes and good luck on your retirement.

Remember all the times you said, “Not my problem”? Now it’s official. Happy retirement!

You’ve been a true inspiration and I hope the next stage of your life brings you all the peace and happiness you deserve.

Friends don’t let friends retire without a good bottle of wine. Here's a toast to you!

Thanks for being my work therapist. Now I’m probably going to have to pay someone. Happy retirement.

Retirement wishes for a boss or mentor

You set the standard for the rest of us, and it won’t be the same without you.

Congratulations to someone who made it all the way to the top — and made it look so easy. I can’t wait to see what comes next.

Caring about others and making an impact is exactly what you’ve done. You’ll be missed more than you know.

When I think about what success means, I think of you. Congratulations.

We couldn’t find enough words to thank you for being you, so we got you a gift card instead. Best of luck!

You’re leaving behind some pretty big shoes to fill. Looks like we’re going to have to go shopping.

Happy retirement to a boss that’s a tough act to follow.

Because of you, we aimed higher, performed better and became the best version of ourselves. Thank you for all of that and more.

You set the bar so high that none of us can even reach our drinks. How will we ever survive without you?

To a boss that’s hard to beat, we wish you all the best that retirement has to offer.

How do you tell the difference between a boss, a leader and a friend? When it comes to you, there isn’t one.

The best things in life aren’t things at all — they’re having someone like you for a boss. I consider myself so lucky.

You’re proof that it doesn’t take someone bossy to be a boss. Your calm reassurance and dedication will be missed more than you know. Congratulations!

On your retirement, I wanted to let you know that there are great bosses and great people in this world. I’m so lucky that you are both.

You're a rockstar in our eyes. Good luck on the next leg of your tour!

There are bosses, then there’s you. I’m so grateful to have had you as a mentor, leader and role model. Happy retirement, you deserve it.

It’s with the sincerest appreciation that I wish you the best of luck and thank you for all you’ve done for me. I hope you can kick back and enjoy the reward of a job well done.

