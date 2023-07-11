How to be more confident: 10 expert tips to build your self-esteem

Confidence is a superpower — many people want it, but only a select number actually possess it.

“Confidence is about really believing in yourself, having that secure self-esteem and a sense that you can do something” Dr. Nina Vasan, MD, MBA, chief medical officer at Real, tells TODAY.com.

"It means feeling good about yourself for your abilities and potential. Confidence in your body is about accepting your body as it is, liking the way it looks and appreciating what your body is able to do.”

Naturally, folks who exude confidence are already comfortable in their own skin and content with being happy alone. However, if you’re lacking in this area, you might be looking ways to be more confident

Kathryn Lee, MHC, Ed. M, M.A. suggests turning inward.

“Confidence in yourself means to have full acceptance and assurance of yourself; it looks like feeling secure in your own self at the moment regardless of the situation and/or circumstance," she tells TODAY.com.

Incorporate these expert-approved tips into your daily routine to gain confidence one day at a time.

Tap into your strengths

Ask yourself: What are you good at, and how can you use it to your advantage? “Humans are wired to fear the unknown. When we lack confidence we can become unsure of our ability to accomplish certain tasks or specific roles," Lee says. Once "we understand our capacity, the more we can build our trust and confidence in ourselves.”

Spend time with people who lift you up

You know how good you feel when you eat food that fuels your mind and body? The right people do the same thing for your psyche.

“Surround yourself with positive people who see the best in you and say it. At the same time, if you notice certain people in your life leave you feeling negative or drained, consider ways to spend less time with them," Dr. Vasan says.

Even if you don't have a large group to surround yourself wit, a trusty sidekick can do wonders. "Quality relationships with people who lift you up increase your self-confidence and energy. Reciprocate by thoughtfully finding ways to build up others around you,” Dr. Vasan adds.

Celebrate your accomplishments

Just as you’d hang a child’s report card on the refrigerator to show merit, do the same for your own accomplishments — big or small. “The more you recognize the wins in life, the more you cultivate a sense of pride and confidence in yourself. Take some time to reflect on some accomplishments you are proud of and remember that small wins are still won," Lee says.

Own a skill or hobby

Learning something new isn't easy, but the feeling that comes when you master a skill is priceless. "Mastery is one of the biggest driving forces of confidence," Dr. Vasan says. Instead of starting from scratch, " consider re-engaging in something you have started in the past such as painting, baking, or woodworking, and invest time to perfect your skill."

Recite positive affirmations

You try your best to be kind to everyone you meet, but do you practice the same habits with yourself? “Being kind to yourself starts with saying good things to yourself. Positive affirmations can build confidence by reminding you of your self-worth,” Dr. Vasan says.

Strengthen your inner voice

You know yourself best, so listen to your voice and your voice alone. “Often many core beliefs we are holding onto are internalized messages that we have received at one point in our lives from society, our families, peers," Lee says. “If you do not become familiar with your own voice it can be easy to let external voices and opinions become your own. Take the time to get to know and strengthen your own voice.”

Get moving

Even the smallest amount of exercise can help boost how you see yourself — and, as a result, your overall confidence levels. “Think about small things you can do here and there to add movement into your day, such as taking a walk with a friend or having a 10-minute afternoon dance break," Dr. Vasan recommends.

Face your fears

Every superhero has an enemy, and yours might just be yourself. “Fear is a powerful emotion; even when we may cognitively know that the fear is irrational, it can easily shake our confidence,” Lee says.

Instead of letting your fears control of your life, confront them head-on.“While it might seem counterintuitive, lean into that fear and identify the root of that fear. Getting to know our fears is the first step in overcoming them and also in becoming more confident and sure of ourselves," Lee adds.

Fix your posture

Something as simple as standing up straighter makes you appear more confident — and, maybe just maybe, it’ll trick you into thinking you are. “Our psychological posture can be mirrored in our physical posture” Lee says.

Your confidence lies in your core — literally. “Adjusting your posture, keeping your head up, back straight can also adjust our own psychological posture, beginning to reframe things in a more positive manner.”

Practice gratitude

An attitude of gratitude gets your far. Retraining how you think can also increase your confidence in the long run. “Gratitude exercises increase confidence and have a number of benefits including increasing mood, decreasing anxiety and increasing resilience," Dr. Vasan says.

Keep a gratitude journal to track your progress. “Build a daily or weekly gratitude practice by keeping track of whom or what you are grateful for. Do this as a shared exercise with a loved one or friend where you write down what you are grateful for and then share and discuss.”