How to cultivate friendships as an adult

04:44

According to a recent study, loneliness and social isolation can be as harmful to your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Psychotherapist Niro Feliciano shares tips for building and maintaining friendships as an adult.April 19, 2023

