101 deep questions to take your relationship to the next level

Asking meaningful questions can be key to living a connected life.

When you ask others – even yourself – questions that delve beneath the surface, it can allow you to go beyond comfort zones and pleasantries to uncover deeper feelings and gain a better understanding of who someone is.

“Being a good listener and question-asker can improve communication skills, help you better engage with others, promote empathetic understanding and, ultimately, build better relationships,” Kimmy Wu, licensed psychotherapist, tells TODAY.com.

Asking questions can also help dispel any preconceived notions you may have unknowingly developed, whether it be a friendship or any other relationship.

“Sometimes we make ‘lazy assumptions’ if we have known a person for a long time,” Geremy Keeton, LMFT and senior director of the counseling services department of Focus on the Family, tells TODAY.com.

“In life, marriage and extended-family relationships, don’t give up on curiosity and care about another person’s inner life experience just because you think you know them already.”

Gaining insight into how someone thinks or feels can also be beneficial to your career.

“In the workplace, asking and answering deep questions can help you create and contribute to a more open and honest culture, where people are less fearful of sharing their thoughts and feelings,” says Wu, Director of the Asian Mental Health Collective’s WAVES, an initiative that aims to provide a supportive and safe space in the Asian community for discussions about mental health.

Ultimately, the ability to ask meaningful questions is a skill that can not only enhance the quality of your interactions with those around you, but life overall.

With the help of Wu and Keeton, here’s a list of deep questions to help take your relationships to the next level of authenticity.