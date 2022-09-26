"Would You Rather" is a fun question-and-answer game in which players choose between two impossible situations.
It can be silly or thought-provoking, there's always a learning opportunity, especially for families.
"Children can learn to problem solve and test their reasoning skills in safe, non-realistic situations," Francyne Zeltser, the clinical director of psychology, training and special projects at Manhattan Psychology Group, PC, told TODAY Parents. “And parents can model deductive reasoning for kids.”
Players don't have to explain their answers, but dialogue inspires kids to use their dexterity.
For example, "Would you rather eat a bug or never visit an amusement park ever again?" has kids mulling the risks and rewards of short- or long-term inconveniences. And questions that make children wonder, "What would people think of this?" help with social predicaments, said Zeltser.
“Learning happens in many forms," she explained. "The more engaged you are, the higher the chance you’ll hold onto knowledge.”
The key is keeping the play friendly and fun without questions that make kids feel anxious.
"The answer to, ‘Would you rather sleep at mom’s house or dad’s house?’ could hurt your feelings or put kids in a position to lie," said Zeltser. Questions that compare siblings to each other aren't cool either.
Ready to play "Would You Rather?” Try these questions.
- Would you rather put ketchup on ice cream or sugar on pizza?
- Would you rather clean your room every day for a year or give up your allowance for a year?
- Would you rather have a daily quiz on your least favorite subject or an early bedtime every night?
- Would you rather have the power to fly or make yourself invisible?
- Would you rather eat your least favorite food every day or never eat your favorite food again?
- Would you rather live where it's hot year-round or cold year-round?
- Would you rather have a job with long hours and a big paycheck or a job with short hours and a small paycheck?
- Would you rather wear an outfit to school backwards or inside out?
- Would you rather fight a shark or a gorilla?
- Would you rather be a really high jumper or a really fast runner?
- Would you rather drink rotten milk or dirt-flavored soup?
- Would you rather win the lottery and receive a bit of money each month or a big amount at once?
- Would you rather sail around the world or speak 10 languages?
- Would you rather undo your biggest mistake or never make a mistake again?
- Would you rather face your biggest fear or struggle with it forever?
- Would you rather lose your prized possession or have to share it with a stranger?
- Would you rather be really smart or really attractive?
- Would you rather live without social media or the internet?
- Would you rather be a person that listens a lot or talks a lot?
- Would you rather have 10 siblings or no siblings?
- Would you rather be the size of a flea or a giraffe?
- Would you rather be smart or strong?
- Would you rather help a friend cheat on a test or watch them fail?
- Would you rather lose your phone or your wallet?
- Would you rather have an interesting life with little money or a boring life with lots of money?
- Would you rather have extra free time in the morning or the evening?
- Would you rather have one true friend or 10 not-so-great friends?
- Would you rather lose support for doing the right thing or gain admiration for doing the wrong thing?
- Would you rather have one amazing skill or many average skills?
- Would you rather go on a sunny or snowy vacation?
- Would you rather be able to communicate with animals or read people's minds?
- Would you rather be the president of a country or do grassroots work?
- Would you rather save all your money for the future or spent it all now?
- Would you rather live in a house or an apartment?
- Would you rather grow food in a garden or eat restaurant takeout?
- Would you rather make brand-new friends or keep the same friends forever?
- Would you rather lead or follow?
- Would you rather have no more homework or no more tests?
- Would you rather have 2 quarters or 4 dimes?
- Would you rather visit the rainforest or the desert?
- Would you rather meet an alien or a superhero?
- Would you rather fly like a bird or swim like a shark?
- Would you rather have a babysitter or stay home alone?
- Would you rather be Elsa from "Frozen" or Mirabel from "Encanto?"
- Would you rather be Spider-Man or Aquaman?
- Would you rather star in a movie or direct a movie?
- Would you rather be terribly sick once a year or have the sniffles every week?
- Would you rather learn that mermaids or fairies exist?
- Would you rather swim or bike 10 miles?
- Would you rather eat breakfast for dinner or dinner for breakfast?
- Would you rather go sky diving or scuba diving?
- Would you rather go on a week-long road trip or a cruise?
- Would you rather be the class clown or the class president?
- Would you rather eat a sweet or savory meal?
- Would you rather be alone or in a crowd?
- Would you rather keep the peace or stir the pot?
- Would you rather be a famous singer or famous dancer?
- Would you rather be the first person to arrive at a party or the last person to leave?
- Would you rather know everything all at once or learn slowly over a lifetime?
- Would you rather live a long life without much fun or a short life that's full of joy?
- Would you rather eat your favorite food every day or try a new dish at every meal?
- Would you rather find buried gold or a buried dinosaur egg?
- Would you rather travel the world without a map or need help every step of the way?
- Would you rather be a detective or a pianist?
- Would you rather be lost at sea or lost in the desert?
- Would you rather go zip lining or swim with dolphins?
- Would you rather be a crowded room or an empty room?
- Would you rather live in a house made of ice or straw?
- Would you rather fight for what's right or go along with the crowd?
- Would you rather live on the east or west coast?
- Would you rather eat without a table or a chair?
- Would you rather live in the country or the city?
- Would you rather go camping or stay in a 5-star hotel?
- Would you rather star in the school play or edit the school newspaper?
- Would you rather play a sport or an instrument?
- Would you rather travel by boat or plane?
- Would you rather skip your birthday party or Halloween?
- Would you rather ride a rollercoaster or go down a water slide?
- Would you rather ride in a hot air balloon or a submarine?
- Would you rather lose your beloved childhood toy or play with the coolest toy in the world?
- Would you rather have a quiet night at home or a wild night with friends?
- Would you rather read a book or talk on the phone?
- Would you rather eat vegetables or fruit?
- Would you rather give a gift or receive a gift?
- Would you rather clean up a huge mess or have to live in it?
- Would you rather eat an average meal that doesn't look tasty or one that's delicious but is not visually pleasing?
- Would you rather be old and wise or young and foolish?
- Would you rather go to a new school or move to a new home?
- Would you rather own a pig or a donkey?
- Would you rather sleep when it's daytime or be awake when its night?
- Would you rather predict the future or be surprised by what's to come?
- Would you rather keep a secret or share it with a friend?
- Would you rather read minds or make yourself invisible?
- Would you rather be the best talker or the best listener?
- Would you rather take a bath or a shower?
- Would you rather erase your memory or never take photos again?
- Would you rather live without social media or the phone?
- Would you rather sleep upstairs or downstairs?
- Would you rather take your time or rush around?
- Would you rather roll around in sand or dirt?
- Would you rather live in a glass home or a home without any windows?
- Would you rather stand or sit all day?
- Would you rather have all the toys in the world or share them with children who have none?