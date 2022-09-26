"Would You Rather" is a fun question-and-answer game in which players choose between two impossible situations.

It can be silly or thought-provoking, there's always a learning opportunity, especially for families.

"Children can learn to problem solve and test their reasoning skills in safe, non-realistic situations," Francyne Zeltser, the clinical director of psychology, training and special projects at Manhattan Psychology Group, PC, told TODAY Parents. “And parents can model deductive reasoning for kids.”

Players don't have to explain their answers, but dialogue inspires kids to use their dexterity.

For example, "Would you rather eat a bug or never visit an amusement park ever again?" has kids mulling the risks and rewards of short- or long-term inconveniences. And questions that make children wonder, "What would people think of this?" help with social predicaments, said Zeltser.

“Learning happens in many forms," she explained. "The more engaged you are, the higher the chance you’ll hold onto knowledge.”

The key is keeping the play friendly and fun without questions that make kids feel anxious.

"The answer to, ‘Would you rather sleep at mom’s house or dad’s house?’ could hurt your feelings or put kids in a position to lie," said Zeltser. Questions that compare siblings to each other aren't cool either.

Ready to play "Would You Rather?” Try these questions.