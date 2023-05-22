Grab your swimsuit and towel. It's summertime and we are more than ready to have some fun in the sun.

What better way to embrace long days and golden rays than packing up the car and heading to the beach? All you need for a good time is a picnic lunch, a few essentials to set up camp, a solid summer playlist and, voila, one perfect summer day comin' right up!

Naturally, you'll want to snap a few (hundred) photos of you and the crew, then post 'em on Instagram with one of these unique beach captions so your followers can enjoy your summer activities, too.

From a funny one-liners like "Don't sand so close to me" to something short and sweet like "Where there's a will, there's a wave," we've got a variety of beach captions ideas to suit just about anything you're in the market for.

Whether you're traveling for a beach vacation or just heading to the water closest to you, we're shore these captions will surf up all the likes. Now, go on and seas the day. And, of course, don't forget the sunscreen.

Short beach captions

Don't worry, beach happy.

Resting beach face.

Tis the sea-sun.

Shell-abrate good times.

Long time, no sea.

Sea-esta time!

Hey, whatever floats your boat.

Seas the day.

Sea ya later!

Here today, beach tomorrow.

Let’s get craz-sea!

Don’t rock the boat.

Mind, body and sol.

Inhale, ex-sail.

Just a drop in the ocean.

Girls just wanna have sun.

Home, sea, home

Life's a beach then you dive.

Where there's a will, there's a wave.

Shore. Why not?

Going to the beach: It's a shore thing.

Beaches be crazy.

My favorite day of the week is Sun-day.

This too shell pass.

Sandal with care.

I can sea clearly now.

Feelin' hot, hot, hot.

The coast is clear.

Walking on sunshine.

Beach time: The best sea-son of the year.

Sea la vie.

From sea to shining sea.

Any fin goes!

Salt in the air, sand in my hair.

Cute beach captions for couples

Lost at sea.

Shell we dance?

Water you doin’ later?

Hit me, baby, sun more time.

Happy as a clam.

Just another one-night sand.

Schooner or later, you’re gonna be mine.

Sip me, baby, one more time.

Captions for a beach vacation with family or friends

Whalecome to the beach!

You ain't sea nothing yet.

What you sea is what you get.

It's sand and sun as far as the eye can sea.

Sorry, I'm tide up right now.

Eat, drink and be ferry.

Keep palm and carry on.

On an island in the sun.

My clock is set to island time.

Tropic like it's hot.

License to chill.

It's smooth sailing from here on out.

All sands on deck.

Sun's out rum's out.

It's the calm before the warm.

Whale, hello there!

Naut my problem.

Just along for the tide.

Only one trip around the sun.

All hands on deck.

Funny beach captions