What are life path numbers? Here's how to calculate yours

Your horoscope? Sure, you check it from time to time. But how about your life path number? If you aren’t familiar with the concept, you aren’t alone — but as interest in numerology ticks upwards, now’s as good a time as any to change that and learn more about this fascinating belief system that promotes a mystical relationship between numbers and events in our lives.

Life path numbers can be calculated using your birthdate and are said to reveal truths about who you are, your personal strengths, how you relate to loved ones and the larger world, and events that take place in the universe.

Ahead, Josh Siegel, an expert numerologist with 25 years of experience, breaks down the ins and outs of life path numbers.

What are life path numbers?

Life path numbers are an important part of a series of numbers in a numerological chart. “They are derived solely from a person’s birthdate and give insightful information about a person’s life journey,” he tells TODAY.com, noting that the origins of numerology can be traced to ancient civilizations such as the Babylonians, Egyptians and early Indo-Aryans, who all used numbers to describe qualities of the world around them.

In this arena of mysticism, numbers were potent influencers on our individual lives and events that transpired on earth. Numbers were considered symbols of the divine order of the universe. “However, the Greek mathematician and mystic Pythagoras studied these great teachings and formed a more cohesive philosophy of numbers. Over time, the Hebrews and Greeks connected numbers to dates and names using their own unique systems,” he continues. “What we have today in modern numerology is an outgrowth developed from these ancient schools of thought.”

How do you calculate your life path number?

According to Siegel, there are different schools of thought on how to calculate your life path number. Here's his process:

Add your birth month and day together and keep the result. For example, February 20 would be 2 + 20 = 22. Add your entire year together and keep the result. For example, 1989 would be 1 + 9 + 8 + 9 = 27. Add the two results together. In the example shared here, add 22 ( from the month and day) to 27 (from the year.) 22 + 27 = 49. Add the double digits together until it yields a single digit. In this case, 49 is 4 + 9 = 13 and then 13 is 1 + 3 = 4. This person’s life path number is 4.

What do life path numbers tell you about yourself?

Llife path numbers are indicative of an important lesson a person will learn as part of their personal development. “This number will also influence a person’s career direction as well,” Siegel says, noting that challenges will follow you until you heed the influence of your life path number and incorporate those teachings into your life. “When a person is given their life path number, prior experiences are demystified and a new perspective can develop which allows a more authentic approach [to life].” In the best case scenario, a new awareness of your old patterns promotes better decisions for greater fulfillment.

Different life path numbers mean different things. Siegel breaks down the meanings behind two life path numbers.

Life path 1

Someone with a number 1 may have not grown up in an environment which promoted self-confidence, says Siegel. “There could have been an overshadowing parent or conversely, the experience could have been one where they were not seen for who they are."

This path opens up opportunities to "develop self-reliance and leadership skills while working through old beliefs of not making things about them." Over time, they can "evolve into their true selves and direct their individuality into successful creative endeavors."

Life path 5

Siegel says that those with a number 5 may have experienced a restless parent who displayed strong freedom urges or conversely, a parent who they experienced as being “trapped.” For this reason, they may spark a need for travel and adventure which could complicate committing vocationally or personally.

“They may attract a mirror who is exciting, yet may have their own fears of being stuck in a relationship,” Siegel says, noting that a mirror is someone who reflects the unresolved issues associated with their number.

“The ‘5’ Path will give the opportunity to learn the balance of taking smart risks with committing to the right situation for success. In relationships, addressing their own freedom concerns can help them draw in the right partner who has the balance between freedom and commitment.”

You can look up the meaning of your life path number on Numerology.com here.

You figured out your life path number, now what?

It's important to take stock of your past and see if there are any patterns linked to your number. “You may find there are outdated belief systems which have drawn these Shakespearean dramas to you,” Siegel says.

While you're at it, take some time to contemplate and acknowledge what parts of your number you have already activated in your life successfully. “It’s advisable to give yourself goals, which further integrate aspects of your number you’re still working on,” he says. “In addition, open your eyes to whom you’ve attracted, both romantically and friend-wise to determine if they reflect your number positively or negatively.”

Of course, achieving enlightenment through your number isn’t going to happen right away. “It’s important to be easy on yourself as you are not expected to learn everything overnight. It’s OK to have some outstanding challenges,” Siegel says, stressing that you should “give yourself time to grow into the integrated you.”

Keep in mind that your life path number is part of a series of numbers from your full numerology chart. “An experienced numerologist will help you put it in its right place from a larger picture. You are not just this one number, yet a combination of numbers that make the unique you,” Siegel adds.