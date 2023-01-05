75 questions to ask your friends to get to know them on a deeper level

One of the joys of friendship is that you continually learn more about each other. A good friendship involves growth, and part of that comes from actively choosing to stay curious about your friend.

With that in mind, it’s important to know what questions to ask your friends to deepen your bond. For Saba Harouni Lurie, ATR-BC, a licensed marriage and family therapist and founder of Take Root Therapy, it’s all about being intentional with your Qs. “When we ask these questions, we prompt our friends to share about themselves and to be vulnerable. When we show vulnerability and offer care when another is vulnerable, we cultivate trust and strengthen our relationships,” she tells TODAY.com.

Antonia Hall, MA, a psychologist, relationship expert and author of "The Happy Human Playbook: A Practical Guide to Healing Body, Mind and Emotions With Joy and Pleasure," opts for questions that show another — perhaps a new — side of your friend. Some thought-starters: Ask what they’re grateful for or what life growing up was like for them.

The key here is not to interrogate your friend, but to open up a space to appreciate one another for who you are and want to be.

“There is no such thing as knowing everything about a person, so ongoing connection building between friends helps to nurture and grow the relationship, especially through natural and unnatural life transitions," Leanne Leonard, a licensed marriage and family therapist at Mindpath Health, tells TODAY.com.

While you may be inclined to get to know your friend at the present moment, find ways to look ahead to the future. In fact, Dr. Cynthia Shaw, a licensed clinical psychologist and owner of Authentically Living Psychological Services, suggests asking questions that hone in on your friend’s hopes and dreams.

We asked the aforementioned experts to share their best questions to ask friends, and compiled a list of our favorites below. Dedicate an entire night to this list, start with a few funny standouts or slowly chip away at the deeper questions when there's a lull in conversation. As a result, you'll see each other in a whole new light.

Deep questions to ask friends

If you had a whole day where you could do anything you wanted, what would you do?

What are you most proud of about yourself?

What is your greatest accomplishment?

What are you still hoping to accomplish?

What do you want people to know about you?

What do you need more of in your life?

What do you need less of in your life?

What do you feel has been your greatest “win” so far in your life?

What three words describe what you’re most grateful for?

Would you rather people perceive you as being kind, smart or attractive?

How do you like to receive care?

How do you cope when things get hard?

What do you really care about?

What really frustrates you?

What keeps you up at night?

Who sticks out as being an early positive influence in your life?

Who is most important to you now?

How did you feel about where you grew up?

Was it a supportive environment?

Who are you most like in your family?

Who in your family do you struggle with?

Is there a time when you did something that seems so out of character that most people wouldn’t believe it?

What is the most trouble you’ve ever been in?

Looking back on your life, who or what makes you instantly light up?

If you could leave a “mark on the world” that preceded you, what would it be?

What would you like to accomplish in life?

What makes your life feel purposeful?

What values are most important to you?

If one wish of yours could come true, what would it be?

If you could travel anywhere, where would you go?

If you could meet anyone in the world, alive or deceased, who would it be?

What brings you joy?

What is the best piece of advice you've ever been given?

Fun (sometimes funny) questions to ask friends

What movie or show do you keep rewatching?

What makes you choose it? (See question above.)

What was your favorite game as a child?

Which book or movie impacted you most growing up?

What’s your favorite childhood memory?

What is your favorite memory?

What is on your bucket list?

What are two places you want to go before you die?

What does your ideal friend weekend look like?

What is the most exciting adventure you have been on?

Where is the most awe-inspiring place you’ve ever visited?

If you weren’t in your current profession, what would you be doing?

Hard questions to ask friends

What is your worst memory?

What fears do you experience?

What do you find most challenging in your life right now?

What is something that not many people know about you?

What prevents you from sharing that part of yourself?

How do you know when you can trust someone?

What event has had a large impact on your life?

If you lost a loved one, do you think you would come to me for support?

If you lost your job, would you come to me for help?

Have you ever stopped talking to a friend?

Why did you stop talking to them? (See question above.)

Has a friend ever stopped talking to you?

What led to that happening? (See question above.)

Personal questions about your friendship