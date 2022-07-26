When we were younger, making new friends was simply a part of everyday life. However, it can be more challenging as an adult, especially when you factor in work stresses, cross-country moves and major life changes.

No matter if you’re looking for love, traveling somewhere new or trying to widen your social circle, the key to building meaningful connections is knowing the right questions to ask.

Hobbies and pop culture (think: books, movies, music and TV shows) are a good starting point since they are something we can all bond over, according to Susan Winter, relationship expert and bestselling author.

“Learning about who that person is and trying to find either common ground or something you are curious about can be extremely helpful,” Rachel Hoffman, chief clinical officer at Real, told TODAY.

But remember, our differences can often lead to the most interesting relationships. “If anything, learning about their interests and showing curiosity can be helpful in keeping the conversation exciting and intimate,” Hoffman said.

A good rule of thumb: Ask questions that will help you determine if this relationship is worthwhile — and make sure you really listen when they answer.

With the help of Winter and Hoffman, we've rounded up 100 of the best questions to ask to get to know someone — some funny, some deep. And yes, that means you won't find questions about the weather or their favorite color on this list.